Philippines to host 1st UN 'gastronomy tourism' event in June

The Cebu lechon was also recently featured in Netflix’s original series “Street Food.”

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will host the first United Nations forum on gastronomy tourism for the Asia-Pacific region in June, a two-day event that seeks to raise awareness on the potential for culinary delights to boost a country's tourism industry.

Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said that the gastronomy tourism forum will "showcase how significant food is to our culture, and highlight our gastronomic delights and the Filipinos who excel in this craft."

The event will take place in Cebu, the country's oldest city and one of the many key destinations with a rich food culture and history.

The gastronomy tourism forum is scheduled from June 26 to 27, before the country's hosting of the 36th Joint Commission Meeting for East Asia and the Pacific and South Asia on June 28.

The United Nations defines gastronomy tourism as a type of tourism activity which is "characterized by the visitor's experience linked with food and related products and activities while travelling."

The DOT is set to feature the Philippines' two main gastronomy tourism programs, the Philippine Eatsperience and the Philippine Experience Program (PEP).

The PEP recognizes the "pivotal role of food and gastronomy in shaping the country’s tourism landscape."

Meanwhile, the Philippine Eatsperience is a year-long food market launched in Rizal Park and Intramuros in April that features 30 food joints showcasing iconic dishes from various regions in the country.

Food featured in the Philippine Eatsperience food park are lechon (roasted pig), Bicol express (pork cooked in coconut milk), Ilocos empanada (baked or fried turnover) and classic Filipino street foods, like kwek-kwek (boiled quail eggs), dynamite (stuffed chilip peppers) and kikiam (elongated fishball).