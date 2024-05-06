^

DFA: No deals made with China over Ayungin Shoal

Philstar.com
May 6, 2024 | 9:44am
Philippine Navy soldiers transfer essential cargoes from Unaizah May 4 and BRP Cabra to the BRP Sierra Madre off Ayungin Shoal on March 23, 2024
PNA / Photo courtesy of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) maintained the Philippines has not made any deals with China concerning the Ayungin Shoal after Beijing claimed that Manila had agreed on a "new model" for handling their territorial dispute.

In a statement on Sunday, the DFA said it has no knowledge of the "new model" arrangement mentioned by the Chinese Embassy.

"The DFA reiterates its firm position that the Philippines has not entered into any agreement abandoning its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, including on the Ayungin Shoal," the department said.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año earlier denied the claim of the Chinese Embassy that the Western Command (WESCOM) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines had agreed on a "new model" to address tensions at Ayungin Shoal. WESCOM oversees the West Philippine Sea.

The Chinese Embassy alleged that Teodoro and Año knew about the deal. Teodoro called the claim "devious machination."

"This charade must stop," Teodoro said.

Meanwhile, Año branded Beijing's claim as "absolutely absurd, ludicrous, and preposterous."

"China should desist from disseminating such disinformation or insinuations against Philippine officials, which create confusion among the Filipino public and distract from the real issues created by China's unfounded claims, and illegal and aggressive actions in our waters," the DFA said.

The agency added that it has been seeking ways to reduce tensions with China through established diplomatic channels.

"If China is serious about properly managing the differences at sea, we urge China to favorably consider the standing Philippine invitation to convene the next meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea (BCM-SCS) as soon as possible," it added.

Beijing asserts sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite the international court ruling that deemed its stance to have no legal basis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

