Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 6 due to hot weather

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units (LGUs) and schools announced the suspension of face-to-face classes on Monday due to the threat of scorching heat.

The following LGUs have canceled face-to-face classes or shifted to alternative modes of delivery:

Manila: No in-person classes for public schools from elementary to high school.

Caloocan City: No in-person classes for public schools from kinder to senior high school.

Pasay City: No in-person classes for private and public schools at all levels.

Quezon City: If the heat index reaches beyond 40°Celsius, in-person classes in public schools are suspended.

Cagayan: No in-person classes for public schools from elementary to senior high school.

Bulacan: No in-person classes for public schools for “low-levels and high-levels” of public schools.

Angeles City: No in-person classes for public schools at all levels.

Sta Rosa, Laguna: No in-person classes for public schools from elementary to high school from May 6 to May 10.

Masbate City: No in-person classes for public schools from kinder to senior high school and alternative learning system

Iloilo City: No in-person classes for public and private schools at all levels.

Meanwhile, the following are the schools that suspended their face-to-face classes:

Unibersidad de Manila

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila

Colegio de San Juan de Letran

Last week, state weather bureau PAGASA said that the country may continue to experience scorching temperatures until mid-May.

The latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA showed that 30 areas in the Philippines could fall under the “danger” classification which may cause heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps and heat stroke.