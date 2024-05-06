^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 6 due to hot weather

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 6, 2024 | 10:25am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 6 due to hot weather
Students of the Marikina Elementary School in Marikina City attend a two-hour class orientation before the formal school opening on August. 23, 2023.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units (LGUs) and schools announced the suspension of face-to-face classes on Monday due to the threat of scorching heat.

The following LGUs have canceled face-to-face classes or shifted to alternative modes of delivery:

  • Manila: No in-person classes for public schools from elementary to high school.
  • Caloocan City: No in-person classes for public schools from kinder to senior high school.
  • Pasay City: No in-person classes for private and public schools at all levels.
  • Quezon City: If the heat index reaches beyond 40°Celsius, in-person classes in public schools are suspended.
  • Cagayan: No in-person classes for public schools from elementary to senior high school.
  • Bulacan:  No in-person classes for public schools for “low-levels and high-levels” of public schools.
  • Angeles City:  No in-person classes for public schools at all levels.
  • Sta Rosa, Laguna: No in-person classes for public schools from elementary to high school from May 6 to May 10.
  • Masbate City: No in-person classes for public schools from kinder to senior high school and alternative learning system
  • Iloilo City: No in-person classes for public and private schools at all levels.

Meanwhile, the following are the schools that suspended their face-to-face classes:

  • Unibersidad de Manila
  • Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila
  • Colegio de San Juan de Letran

Last week, state weather bureau PAGASA said that the country may continue to experience scorching temperatures until mid-May.

The latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA showed that 30 areas in the Philippines could fall under the “danger” classification which may cause heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps and heat stroke. 

