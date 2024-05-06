Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 6 due to hot weather
MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units (LGUs) and schools announced the suspension of face-to-face classes on Monday due to the threat of scorching heat.
The following LGUs have canceled face-to-face classes or shifted to alternative modes of delivery:
- Manila: No in-person classes for public schools from elementary to high school.
- Caloocan City: No in-person classes for public schools from kinder to senior high school.
- Pasay City: No in-person classes for private and public schools at all levels.
- Quezon City: If the heat index reaches beyond 40°Celsius, in-person classes in public schools are suspended.
- Cagayan: No in-person classes for public schools from elementary to senior high school.
- Bulacan: No in-person classes for public schools for “low-levels and high-levels” of public schools.
- Angeles City: No in-person classes for public schools at all levels.
- Sta Rosa, Laguna: No in-person classes for public schools from elementary to high school from May 6 to May 10.
- Masbate City: No in-person classes for public schools from kinder to senior high school and alternative learning system
- Iloilo City: No in-person classes for public and private schools at all levels.
Meanwhile, the following are the schools that suspended their face-to-face classes:
- Unibersidad de Manila
- Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila
- Colegio de San Juan de Letran
Last week, state weather bureau PAGASA said that the country may continue to experience scorching temperatures until mid-May.
The latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA showed that 30 areas in the Philippines could fall under the “danger” classification which may cause heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps and heat stroke.
