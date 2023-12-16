^

Sara Duterte takes on 'caretaker' duty as Marcos heads to Japan

James Relativo - The Philippine Star
December 16, 2023 | 3:03pm
Sara Duterte takes on 'caretaker' duty as Marcos heads to Japan
Vice President Sara Duterte gives a speech during the Philippine Councilors League-Iloilo Chapter year-end assembly at SMX, Davao City.
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte steps in as a "caretaker" while President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo.

"The Vice President will discharge her duties and will preside as Chairperson of the Executive Committee meetings in Davao City during the official travel abroad of President Marcos from December 15 to 18," said the Office of the Vice President in a statement this Saturday.

"She will hold office in DepEd NEAP Davao and OVP Davao Satellite office."

 

 

Marcos left for Japan last Friday for the three-day summit, a meeting which will commemorate the "50 years of friendship and cooperation" between the ASEAN region and the north Asian country.

"The Philippines will always continue to shepherd ASEAN initiatives and projects with Japan not only to co-create a region of economic prosperity, but also an inclusive society that is ready for the future," Marcos said in a speech on Friday.

Marcos, invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will attend the event from December 16 to 18 and is anticipated to hold a bilateral meeting with the Japanese leader.

The two are seen tackling a "reciprocal access agreement" that will permit Manila and Tokyo to send military forces to each other's territory for drills and training.

"I will highlight that the ASEAN-Japan relationship has inexorably evolved and progressed over the past five decades, particularly in shared commitment towards peace and security, trade and investment, food security, climate action, energy security, supply chain resilience, infrastructure development and now, connectivity," Marcos said.

