^

Headlines

DepEd starts retrieving learning materials ‘held hostage’ by Transpac

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 2:05pm
DepEd starts retrieving learning materials â��held hostageâ�� by Transpac
Staff members are seen segregating books for distribution at the Culiat Elementary School in Quezon City on Aug. 18, 2021 in preparation for distance learning on the opening of the school year.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Friday said that it has started to retrieve the unused learning equipment kept in the warehouses of a previously contracted logistics firm that reportedly refused to distribute the supplies due to payment issues with the department.

In a statement, DepEd announced that it plans to complete the distribution of the learning resources to public schools nationwide by the end of next week.  

This comes after DepEd in early December received a letter from Transpac "suddenly informing DepEd that it may now haul the good stores in its warehouses."

DepEd said that the delay in the recovery of the learning resources “is not a simple case of unpaid warehouse fees” as it could only release its payment to Transpac “upon the fulfillment of obligations and corresponding submission of complete documentation.”

A December 3 report by Rappler detailed that DepEd has refused to pay warehouse fees to Transpac due to the firm’s failure to distribute the learning equipment. With Transpac "holding hostage" the school equipment, DepEd filed a case against them to retrieve the learning materials.

DepEd said on Friday that after receiving Transpac's letter, its regional and division offices "have immediately started hauling the goods."

The education department’s statement comes a day after Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) filed a House resolution seeking a probe into the incident.

Stuck in warehouses

DepEd's failure to deliver school materials promptly — resulting in unused supplies left to gather dust in warehouses — has appeared in several reports of the Commission on Audit (CoA) on the department through the years.

In its 2022 audit report, CoA found that DepEd has failed to distribute some P1.2 billion worth of science and mathematics equipment and millions worth of tools and equipment used by technical vocational students, among others. 

Around P1 billion of school furniture was also reportedly not picked up from three suppliers, racking up P11 million in warehousing fees.

In 2022, CoA also flagged DepEd for the non-delivery of textbooks to schools in Region 5 resulting in the non-delivery of textbooks in warehouses from four months to a year, amounting to a loss of about P36 million. 

RELATED: For 11 years, only grades 5 and 6 get complete textbooks — DepEd data | After COA flags ‘deficiencies,’ Senate to probe DepEd readiness for more distance learning | COA: DepEd wasted P608-M books due to K to 12 

vuukle comment

COA

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

SCHOOLS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UN General Assembly demands Gaza truce

UN General Assembly demands Gaza truce

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution Tuesday demanding a ceasefire in Gaza – taking...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines supports UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Philippines supports UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution Tuesday, demanding an “immediate humanitarian...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos in Tokyo today for summit

Marcos in Tokyo today for summit

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos leaves for Tokyo today to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Japan Commemorative Summit, where...
Headlines
fbtw
Government, transport groups in standoff over consolidation deadline

Government, transport groups in standoff over consolidation deadline

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The government and transport workers continue to be at a standoff as the two-day transport strike continues today despite...
Headlines
fbtw
Angara defends P450 billion hike in 2024 budget standby funds

Angara defends P450 billion hike in 2024 budget standby funds

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara has defended the P450-billion hike in unprogrammed funds in the ratified 2024 national budget, saying it...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lone bidder &lsquo;ineligible&rsquo; for poll automation project

Lone bidder ‘ineligible’ for poll automation project

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has declared the lone bidder for the multibillion-peso Full Automation System with Transparency...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers blame importation for plummeting sugar prices

Farmers blame importation for plummeting sugar prices

By Gilbert P. Bayoran | 15 hours ago
A labor group has warned of social unrest, joblessness, economic dislocation and collapse of the sugar industry if the price...
Headlines
fbtw

PCG, TECO working for repatriation of Taiwanese boat’s crewmembers  

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard is coordinating with the Indonesian embassy and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office for the repatriation of seven crew members of a Taiwanese fishing boat that figured in an alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker vows House support for AFP amid coup rumors

Speaker vows House support for AFP amid coup rumors

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez assured the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) of House support despite former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice crisis could be worse in 2024 &ndash; farmers&rsquo; group

Rice crisis could be worse in 2024 – farmers’ group

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The rice crisis could be worse in 2024 amid the continued spike in the retail price of the grain despite the harvest season,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with