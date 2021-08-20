




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
After COA flags ‘deficiencies,’ Senate to probe DepEd readiness for more distance learning
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 12:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
After COA flags â€˜deficiencies,â€™ Senate to probe DepEd readiness for more distance learning
File photo shows Education Secretary Leonor Briones. 
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chairman of the Senate's basic education panel will launch an inquiry into the Department of Education's readiness for a prolonged distance learning scenario ahead of the opening of School Year 2021-2022. 



Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said this on Friday after the Commission on Audit flagged deficiencies worth P8.14 billion in DepEd's implementation of the Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan (BE-LCP). 



State auditors in their report said they found lapses in budget utilization, non or incomplete submission of the required documents, and other deficiencies in disbursements and procurements, and more. 



Gatchalian said he filed Senate Resolution No. 739 to determine if basic education institutions can provide quality instruction for the coming school year, whether through face-to-face classes, online learning, or other means of delivery. 



"We should have learned already from our experience last year to avoid the problems that we had in the implementation of distance learning," he said in Filipino. 



'Flawed' reproduction, delivery of self-learning modules 



The purchase, reproduction, and distribution of self-learning modules (SLMs) were also flagged by COA as flawed, incomplete and delayed. Delays were attributed to a number of causes, including insufficient planning, inadequate delivery tracking, and suppliers' inability to meet deadlines.



The modules' non-availability during the period when they were meant to be utilized robbed learners of greater learning chances and hindered the learning process' continuity, according to state auditors. COA also reported that five regional offices were unable to fully comply with SLM standards, resulting in poor printing quality.



The report also said the presence of errors and deficiencies in SLMs bared procedural lapses in the checking, review, and evaluation process or system as stipulated in DepEd Memorandum No. 82 s. 2017.



In response to COA's report, DepEd maintained that the deficiencies found were due to restrictions on mobility. "[N]one of the initial findings pertained to corruption, malversation of public funds, negligence, or the betrayal of public trust," the agency said in a statement sent to Manila Bulletin. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      DEPED
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to focus on buying US vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to focus on buying US vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yes, we’re exploring to buy more (Sinovac doses). But our plan is, once the majority of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medalists receive new vehicles as reward
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medalists receive new vehicles as reward


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrating with Filipinos the country’s best-ever Olympic performance, United Asia Automotive Group Inc. is rewarding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PUV drivers' party-list rep defends lavish wedding during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PUV drivers' party-list rep defends lavish wedding during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
A lawmaker whose party-list claims to represent public utility drivers and commuters defended her lavish wedding at the exclusive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOST to launch breakthrough cure for dengue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOST to launch breakthrough cure for dengue


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first-ever definitive cure for dengue fever will be launched soon, Science Secretary Fortunato dela Peña announced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PhilHealth circulars complicate hospital reimbursements
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PhilHealth circulars complicate hospital reimbursements


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A series of circulars issued by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. complicated the process for reimbursement claims since...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Only 474 in BuCor's more than 48,000 inmates vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Only 474 in BuCor's more than 48,000 inmates vaccinated


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Only 474 out of the more than 48,000 Persons Deprived of Liberty in Bureau of Corrections facilities have so far been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 582,500 AstraZeneca shots procured by private sector arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
582,500 AstraZeneca shots procured by private sector arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A shipment of 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms and local governments arrived...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House set to resume sessions on Monday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House set to resume sessions on Monday


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives will resume session next week after the two-week enhanced community quarantine  in Metro Manila,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical depression Isang enters Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical depression Isang enters Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Depression Isang entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday but will not affect current weather systems...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OFWs from Afghanistan to receive financial aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OFWs from Afghanistan to receive financial aid


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Financial aid and other assistance await overseas Filipino workers returning from conflict-torn Afghanistan.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with