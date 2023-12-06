^

LTFRB suspends Ceres bus units after Antique road crash kills almost 20

James Relativo - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 4:54pm
LTFRB suspends Ceres bus units after Antique road crash kills almost 20
Photo of emergency responders during a search and retrieval operations after a Ceres bus unit fell of a ravine in Hamtic, Antique last December 5, 2023.
Released / Iloilo City Emergency Responders - ICER and USAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued a 90-day suspension against Ceres bus company after one of its units fell into a ravine in Hamtic, Antique last Tuesday.

LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III's order came after a bus travelling on an "accident-prone" area crashed, leading to the deaths of almost 20 people.

"We already issued a 90-day preventive suspension to the entire fleet, meaning to say [the bus units that ply the same route], there are 15 of them, have already issued a preventive suspension right away," said Guadiz, Wednesday in a mix of Filipino and English.

"The roadworthiness is done during registration but it is uncombent upon the bus company that before every trip, they ensure that their buses are in tip top shape."

Initial reports put the casualties to 17 deaths with seven people in critical condition. Four were reportedly stable.

However, LTFRB spokesperson Celine Pialago said today that they are still verifying and clarifying the number of casualties. The LTFRB order placed the death toll at around 16 with 12 injured.

 

 

"So that’s what I will be looking into. We will check the ledgers in the terminal when it comes to the condition [of the bus] before it left, and of course, we will look also into the condition of the driver," continued Guadiz.

The board added that it has been coordinating with the insurance company to compensate the victims. The LTFRB, Land Transportation Office and Department of Transportion on the other hand are said to be handling the investigation.

Mechanical failure?

The ill-fated bus was bound for Antique from Iloilo City the the vehicle reportedly encountered a mechanical failure.

This overshot the permanent concrete barrier on the zigzag and mountainous road in Barangay. Igbucaggay before failling into a a ravine.

According to the Iloilo City Emergency Responders - ICER and USAR, retrieval operations were officially terminated at around 2:30 a.m.  today.

Rescued passengers were already rushed to the Salazar Memorial General Hospital in San Jose de Buenavista.

The LTFRB also said that they are looking into reports that another Ceres bus fell within the same area, killing two passengers a few years ago.

