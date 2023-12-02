^

Former 4Ps beneficiary among topnotchers of midwives exam

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
December 2, 2023 | 9:15am
Former 4Ps beneficiary among topnotchers of midwives exam
Residents of Batasan in Quezon City receive cash aid at Quezon City Polytechnic Univesity from the government's social amelioration package.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — A child of a former beneficiary-family of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) ranked ninth in the November 2023 licensure examination for midwives.

According to DSWD Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, Kim Kim Inde was among the 2,800 who passed the annual examination with 90.60 percent rating, securing the 9th spot. 

A total of 4,119 midwifery graduates took the licensure test.

Lopez said that Inde’s achievement is a “testament” that 4Ps and the funds of the government are being utilized properly.

“The success achieved by Kim Kim Inde is proof that the 4Ps, especially the aspect of the program that involves investment in the health care and education of children under 18 years old, contributes to improving the quality of life for our poor and marginalized fellow citizens,” he said.

The 22-year-old Inde is one of five children of Renecio and Nelita Inde, both coconut farmers in the province of Palawan. Inde graduated from the University of the Philippines’ School of Health and Sciences in Leyte.

In a statement released by DSWD, Inde underscored that the financial assistance received by his family from the DSWD was a big help for him as this helped support his education and health expenses.

DSWD

EXAM
