Marcos’ Bonifacio Day message: Love and serve your country

Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 4:49pm
Marcosâ�� Bonifacio Day message: Love and serve your country
The Andres Bonifacio monument near the Manila City Hall will be one of several sites where the founder of Katipunan, the revolutionary group that fought the Spaniards, will be honored on his 160th birth anniversary on Thursday (Nov. 30, 2023).
Philippine News Agency

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told Filipinos on Thursday to emulate the heroism of Katipunan martyr Andres Bonifacio in dedicating their day-to-day life for the country.

In a speech delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Marcos called on Filipinos to be “modern-day heroes” to commemorate the 160th birth anniversary of Bonifacio.

"I invite everyone to emulate (Bonifacio’s) heroism and love for the country, and to demonstrate these in our everyday life," Marcos said.

"In the spirit of the hero Gat Andres Bonifacio, we are called not only to dedicate our lives to the Motherland but also to pour forth our skills, excellence, courage, and time so that each step we take becomes a beacon of hope and inspiration for our fellow countrymen," he added.

Marcos remarked that he believes Bonifacio's heroism has already been reflected in the dedication and love for the country exhibited by Filipino workers, medical professionals, educators, police and military personnel, and overseas Filipino workers who bring pride to the Philippines globally.

"Like them, we can continue what Gat Andres Bonifacio started, ensuring that we pass on to the youth a genuine and selfless love for the country, as exemplified by his actions," Marcos added.

Born on Nov. 30, 1863, Bonifacio played a crucial role as a Filipino revolutionary leader in the Philippine Revolution against Spanish colonial rule. 

Widely recognized as "The Father of the Philippine Revolution," Bonifacio is esteemed as one of the national heroes of the Philippines. 

Bonifacio established and subsequently led the Kataastaasan, Kagalanggalangang Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan, commonly known as the "Katipunan," a movement dedicated to securing the independence of the Philippines from Spanish colonial rule, marking the commencement of the Philippine Revolution.

BONIFACIO DAY

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

MARCOS
