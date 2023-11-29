^

Headlines

Second Filipino freed from Hamas captivity

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 9:04am
Second Filipino freed from Hamas captivity
A photo posted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shows Filipino national Noralyn Babadilla (left) who was taken hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The Jerusalem Post

MANILA, Philippines —  A second Filipino national was released from captivity in the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced Wednesday. 

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Marcos said that Noralyn Babadilla “is safely back in Israel.”

“With this positive development, I am pleased to inform the nation that all Filipinos affected by the war have been accounted for,” the president said. 

The release of the 60-year-old dual national came a few days after Jimmy Pacheco, a 33-year-old caregiver, was freed under a truce deal between Hamas and Israel. 

Babadilla was abducted in Nirim, a kibbutz in southern Israel, where she was visiting friends on October 7 along with her partner who was killed in the surprise assault by Hamas militants. 

Four Filipinos were killed in the war between Israel and Hamas. 

Marcos expressed gratitude to the governments of Egypt and Qatar for their “crucial role in this process over the past several weeks.”

Eighty-six people out of around 240 people taken to Gaza have been freed under the terms of an extended truce and hostage-for-prisoner swap deal. The release in Gaza was followed by the freeing of 30 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. 

About 1,200 people were killed when Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented attack on Israel. 

The Jewish state responded with an air, artillery and naval assault alongside a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 15,000 people. The majority of casualties were civilians, with thousands of them being children. — with report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

HAMAS

ISRAEL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

2 days ago
De Lima secured another legal victory as the CA reversed the Ombudsman's dismissal of her complaints against Aguirre and Guevarra...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate concurrence not needed to rejoin ICC&rsquo;

‘Senate concurrence not needed to rejoin ICC’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has the legal authority to allow the country to rejoin the International Criminal Court without the need...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara appealing to DOJ: Don&rsquo;t cooperate with ICC

Sara appealing to DOJ: Don’t cooperate with ICC

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
While maintaining that President Marcos’ foreign policy decisions should be followed, Vice President Sara Duterte said...
Headlines
fbtw
Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte &mdash; De Lima

Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte — De Lima

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
“Those who oppose rejoining the ICC are only serving the interest of Duterte and others who are responsible for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate urged to pass counterpart bill vs digital fraud

Senate urged to pass counterpart bill vs digital fraud

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
A neophyte lawmaker from the House of Representatives called on his counterparts in the Senate to approve a measure that would...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: No extension in SOCE filing

Comelec: No extension in SOCE filing

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Those who ran in the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections only have until today to file their statement of...
Headlines
fbtw

Go hails Philippines first dedicated cancer hospital

10 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go lauded the establishment of the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, the Philippines’ first dedicated cancer care facility.
Headlines
fbtw
DOT hits 4.8 million 2023 arrival target before yearend

DOT hits 4.8 million 2023 arrival target before yearend

By Rosette Adel | 13 hours ago
Nearly a month before the year ends, the Philippines has already surpassed its 4.8 million international arrival target for...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine government, NDFP to revive peace talks&nbsp;

Philippine government, NDFP to revive peace talks 

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
Both parties said they "recognize the need to unite as a nation" in light of "foreign security threats" and serious socioeconomic...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with