^

Headlines

Filipino hostage from Israel released by Hamas following truce

James Relativo - Philstar.com
November 25, 2023 | 12:02pm
Filipino hostage from Israel released by Hamas following truce
Photo of 33-year-old Filipino Jimmy Pacheco
Released / Israeli Embassy in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Israeli Embassy in Manila confirmed the release of a Filipino who was taken hostage during the height of the ongoing war between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces.

The statement comes follows an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a four-day humanitarian truce. During the period, Hamas will release hostages, while the Israeli government will free 150 Palestinians from jail. This agreement includes a complete ceasefire and cessation of air operations in Gaza.

"The Israeli Embassy in Manila expresses its relief upon the release of Mr. Jimmy Pacheco from captivity by Hamas," said the embassy on Saturday morning.

"Jimmy is undergoing medical evaluations at Shamir Medical Center to ensure his well-being. Senior representatives from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside Philippine Ambassador to Israel Junie Laylo, welcomed him."

Over four Filipino fatalities have been reported following the October 7 offensive by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, resulting in over 1,200 deaths in Israel and the seizure of approximately 240 hostages.

Many Filipinos from both Palestinian and Israel have since been repatriated to the Philippines following the war.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in a government release on Friday confirmed that Pacheco, 33, is now in the custody of the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

Pachecho was among the first group of 24 hostages released by the Hamas.

Marcos lauded the Philippine Foreign Services and thanked the State of Qatar for their assistance in securing the freedom of Pacheco.

"We remain concerned over the whereabouts of our other national, Ms. Noralyn Babadilla, and are sparing no effort to locate and secure her if she is indeed found to be one of the hostages," said Marcos.

"We pray for the continued success of the truce and for all hostages to be released."

The president assured Pinoys in Israel and their families back home that they will confinue monitoring the situation in the war-torn areas while coordinating with their international counterparts.

Casualties racking up

Israeli forces have then retaliated and declared war on Hamas, with multiple airstrikes dropping on Gaza killing over 14,854 people. The Gaza health ministry from the Hamas-controlled area said that around 6,150 children and 4,000 women were among those dead.

Prior to this incident, Israel has been illegally occupying Palestine according to experts from the United Nations, with the country instituting blockades, evictions and rocket launches against Gaza for years.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain for the safe release of the 200+ hostages still held in captivity by the terror organization Hamas," continued the Israeli Embassy in Manila.

"The Israeli government is committed and will do whatever is needed to bring them back home."  — with reports from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

GAZA

HAMAS

ISRAEL

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

PALESTINE

PHILIPPINE EMBASSY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bato surprised by seeming turnaround on ICC

Bato surprised by seeming turnaround on ICC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
With President Marcos hinting at allowing the country to rejoin the Rome Statute creating the International Criminal Court,...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos grants amnesty to former NPA rebels

President Marcos grants amnesty to former NPA rebels

By Helen Flores | 4 hours ago
President Marcos has issued several proclamations granting amnesty to former separatist rebels and communist insurgents...
Headlines
fbtw
Travel fatigue: President Marcos skips AsPac forum dinner reception

Travel fatigue: President Marcos skips AsPac forum dinner reception

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
After skipping a welcome dinner at Malacañang on Thursday for delegates of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines not stirring trouble in West Philippine Sea &ndash; Teodoro

Philippines not stirring trouble in West Philippine Sea – Teodoro

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
China is “reversing the truth” in accusing the Philippines of stirring trouble by conducting joint maritime patrols...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA sees safe release of Houthis&rsquo; Pinoy hostages

DFA sees safe release of Houthis’ Pinoy hostages

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs expressed hopes yesterday that the 17 Filipino seafarers currently held hostage by Houthi...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mixed price adjustments seen at the pumps next week

Mixed price adjustments seen at the pumps next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Mixed adjustments in pump prices could be implemented by oil companies next week.
Headlines
fbtw

St. Francis Church welcomes Our Lady of Piat

12 hours ago
Our Lady of Piat, also known as Nuestra Señora de Visitacion and Patroness of the Cagayan Valley, was brought to the province of Cagayan by the Dominican missionaries in the year 1604.
Headlines
fbtw
2 dead from shear-line induced flood in Eastern Visayas &mdash; NDRRMC

2 dead from shear-line induced flood in Eastern Visayas — NDRRMC

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
The shear line-induced flooding in Eastern Visayas left two dead and one injured, according to a report of the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City, Iloilo, Baguio hailed as top bicycle-friendly cities in the Philippines for 2023

Quezon City, Iloilo, Baguio hailed as top bicycle-friendly cities in the Philippines for 2023

By James Relativo | 19 hours ago
Two cities from Luzon and one in Visayas were recognized as the most bicycle-friendly cities in the Philippines this year,...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PCGG chair perpetually disqualified from holding public office due to grave misconduct

Ex-PCGG chair perpetually disqualified from holding public office due to grave misconduct

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
The Supreme Court, citing the Ombudsman’s findings, said former PCGG chairperson Camilo Sabio intervened in a pending...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with