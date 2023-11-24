^

2 dead from shear-line induced flood in Eastern Visayas — NDRRMC

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 5:59pm
2 dead from shear-line induced flood in Eastern Visayas — NDRRMC
A coast guard personnel picks up a child to be transferred to PCG's rubber boat in Catarman, Northern Samar.
Philippine Coast Guard / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The shear line-induced flooding in Eastern Visayas left two dead and one injured, according to a report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday.

In its situation report released Friday morning, the NDRRMC said that the reported deaths are still under validation.

It also reported that the combined low pressure area and shear line caused flooding in 200 areas in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 8, affecting 879,425 individuals or 224,977 families. These regions also experienced landslides due to heavy rains.

The NDRRMC said that the first reported casualty was a woman who was hit by a falling tree.

The following are the latest numbers reported by the NDRRMC:

  • Casualties: 2
  • Injured: 1
  • Evacuees: 74,290
  • People inside evacuation centers: 41,595
  • People outside evacuation centers:  32,695

The NDRRMC likewise reported an estimated P38,596,838 agricultural loss with 1,571 farmers fisherfolks affected. It said that there is an estimated P629,400 cost of damage to livestock poultry and fishery while 1,484.14 hectares of crops have also been reported to be destroyed by the weather disturbance.

The Deparment of Agriculture, on the other hand, reported different figures last November 22. It recorded an estimated agricultural damage amounting to  P47,304,950.00 and reported an estimated 1,877 farmers affected in Eastern Visayas alone with Northern Samar hit worse.

Meanwhile, NDRRMC said a total of 253 houses were damaged due to the weather condition. Of which, 44 were totally destroyed and 209 are partially damaged. 

Amid the heavy downpour and flooding in several areas, a total of 47 cities and municipalities were declared under the State of Calamity. As of writing, there are two cities in Eastern Visayas currently implementing price freeze.

During this, suppliers are allowed to reduce prices on basic goods. However, any increases in prices of basic commodities will not be permitted throughout the entire 15-day period following the state of calamity declaration.

The government has so far provided an assistance amounting to estimated P51,860,896.72.

