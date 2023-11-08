Lawmakers seek study on relocation of House to BGC

MANILA, Philippines — Three congressmen, including the House senior deputy speaker, have filed a resolution seeking to explore the possibility of relocating the House of Representatives to Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

House Resolution 1390 calls for the creation of an ad hoc committee that will study the feasibility of building new facilities for the lower chamber at BGC, moving it from its current location in Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

The House lawmakers who filed the resolution are Senior Deputy Speaker Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales (Pampanga), Rep. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte Jr. (Camarines Sur, 2nd) Rep. David “Jay-Jay” Suarez (Quezon City, 2nd District).

The congressmen argued in the resolution that with the Senate set to transfer to BGC by July 2024, the House should also consider moving to the same area.

Among the reasons they cited for the possible move is “better communication and coordination of legislative work.”

The House resolution also stated that lawmakers should consider “the accessibility of public transport through efficient transportation options” and “excellent connectivity to major thoroughfares and other areas” in scouting for a new location for the lower chamber.

“Proximity to other government agencies, multinational corporations, leading local businesses, and tech startups should also be taken into account for access to different sorts of Filipinos from every walk of life,” the House resolution read.

The resolution also mentioned the need to consider the availability of funds.

The construction of the new Senate building in BGC was approved in 2017 during the 17th Congress, after then-Senate Committee on Accounts chairperson Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said there was a need to relocate due to increasing space limitations in the Senate’s current Makati premises.

— Cristina Chi