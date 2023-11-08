^

Headlines

Lawmakers seek study on relocation of House to BGC

Philstar.com
November 8, 2023 | 7:04pm
Lawmakers seek study on relocation of House to BGC

MANILA, Philippines — Three congressmen, including the House senior deputy speaker, have filed a resolution seeking to explore the possibility of relocating the House of Representatives to Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

House Resolution 1390 calls for the creation of an ad hoc committee that will study the feasibility of building new facilities for the lower chamber at BGC, moving it from its current location in Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

The House lawmakers who filed the resolution are Senior Deputy Speaker Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales (Pampanga), Rep. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte Jr. (Camarines Sur, 2nd) Rep. David “Jay-Jay” Suarez (Quezon City, 2nd District).

The congressmen argued in the resolution that with the Senate set to transfer to BGC by July 2024, the House should also consider moving to the same area.

Among the reasons they cited for the possible move is “better communication and coordination of legislative work.”

The House resolution also stated that lawmakers should consider “the accessibility of public transport through efficient transportation options” and “excellent connectivity to major thoroughfares and other areas” in scouting for a new location for the lower chamber.

“Proximity to other government agencies, multinational corporations, leading local businesses, and tech startups should also be taken into account for access to different sorts of Filipinos from every walk of life,” the House resolution read. 

The resolution also mentioned the need to consider the availability of funds. 

The construction of the new Senate building in BGC was approved in 2017 during the 17th Congress, after then-Senate Committee on Accounts chairperson Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said there was a need to relocate due to increasing space limitations in the Senate’s current Makati premises.

RELATEDPinoys question resolution to relocate House of Representatives in BGC

— Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

BGC

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

TAGUIG CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte denies hand in destabilization

Duterte denies hand in destabilization

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 20 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte is baffled on how his name got dragged into supposed destabilization moves against the ...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to AFP: Maximize, reassess troop deployment

Marcos to AFP: Maximize, reassess troop deployment

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
With the military shifting its focus to external threats, President Marcos has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
House slams Duterte

House slams Duterte

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez resumed sessions at the House of Representatives yesterday with an indirect swipe at former president...
Headlines
fbtw
SC asked: Declare Sara&rsquo;s secret funds unconstitutional

SC asked: Declare Sara’s secret funds unconstitutional

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
Legal experts and former government officials yesterday filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to declare as unconstitutional...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BPOs with full work-from-home schemes can keep tax perks in new House bill

BPOs with full work-from-home schemes can keep tax perks in new House bill

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Business process outsourcing companies can implement a full work-from-home scheme while retaining their full tax incentives...
Headlines
fbtw
Press groups condemn use of government data to harass Mindanao journalists&nbsp;&nbsp;

Press groups condemn use of government data to harass Mindanao journalists  

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
“The act of 'doxxing' against Corrales and Montes has put an impression that once members of the independent press...
Headlines
fbtw
'Yolanda' survivors commemorate 10th anniversary

'Yolanda' survivors commemorate 10th anniversary

By Faith Brown | 6 hours ago
Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan will hold prayers and light candles in the Philippines on Wednesday to commemorate...
Headlines
fbtw
Arroyo saw 'nothing new' with House resolution to support Romualdez

Arroyo saw 'nothing new' with House resolution to support Romualdez

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
"In any case, that Resolution does not contain anything new for me, because I have always supported [Romualdez’] leadership...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with