^

Headlines

MMDA: Higher penalties for EDSA bus lane violators starting November 13

Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 6:18pm
MMDA: Higher penalties for EDSA bus lane violators starting November 13
File photo of EDSA traffic.
The STAR / Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will impose stiffer penalties of up to P30,000 on motorists who will use the exclusive bus lane in EDSA starting November 13.

According to an MMDA announcement on Monday, the Metro Manila Council has approved a resolution that raises the fines for those who will illegally use the exclusive city bus lane/bus carousel lane along EDSA.

Under MMDA Regulation No. 23-002, the increased fines for public and private motorists are the following:

  • First offense – P5,000
  • Second offense – P10,000; One-month suspension of driver’s license, and required to undergo a road safety seminar
  • Third offense – P20,000; One-year suspension of driver’s license
  • Fourth offense – P30,000; Recommendation to Land Transportation Office for revocation of driver’s license

During a press briefing on Monday, MMDA Chairperson Romando Artes said that they decided to increase the fines due to their observation that those “willing to pay the P1,000 fines and violate the exclusivity of the bus lane” do so “because they can afford it.”

These are vehicles that appear to be owned by rich people, Artes said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The MMDA chairperson first announced the plan to raise fines for EDSA bus lane violators but did not state a specific date.

During that announcement, Artes said that the policy is neither anti-poor nor a money-making scheme.

Artes previously said they would initiate information campaigns to raise awareness about the increased fines before imposing it. — with reports by James Relativo

vuukle comment

MMDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Tycoon-turned-DA-chief denies appointment is payback for Marcos campaign donation

Tycoon-turned-DA-chief denies appointment is payback for Marcos campaign donation

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Newly selected agriculture secretary and Marcos campaign donor Franciso Tiu Laurel Jr. has insisted that his appointment was...
Headlines
fbtw
Misamis Occidental radioman shot dead

Misamis Occidental radioman shot dead

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A popular radio commentator died in a daring gun attack from an unknown assailant while hosting his radio program at his home...
Headlines
fbtw
Guadiz back as LTFRB chief

Guadiz back as LTFRB chief

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Embattled Teofilo Guadiz III is back at the helm of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board after Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No overlap in 4Ps, food stamp programs&rsquo;

‘No overlap in 4Ps, food stamp programs’

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is not worried at all that beneficiaries of President Marcos’ Food...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos promise of P20/kilo rice &lsquo;not possible&rsquo;&nbsp;for now &ndash; new DA chief

Marcos promise of P20/kilo rice ‘not possible’ for now – new DA chief

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s campaign promise to reduce the price of rice to P20 per kilogram is “not possible”...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price rollback to be implemented on November 7

Oil price rollback to be implemented on November 7

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Oil price cut is set on Tuesday, November 7.
Headlines
fbtw
Despite amihan, hot weather expected in Metro Manila &mdash; PAGASA

Despite amihan, hot weather expected in Metro Manila — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
According to PAGASA, this is due to the fact that the northeast monsoon is still in a “transition” period which...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress resumes session today

Congress resumes session today

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Regular sessions resume at the House of Representatives today after the bicameral Congress took a five-week break, with specific...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with