MMDA: Higher penalties for EDSA bus lane violators starting November 13

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will impose stiffer penalties of up to P30,000 on motorists who will use the exclusive bus lane in EDSA starting November 13.

According to an MMDA announcement on Monday, the Metro Manila Council has approved a resolution that raises the fines for those who will illegally use the exclusive city bus lane/bus carousel lane along EDSA.

Under MMDA Regulation No. 23-002, the increased fines for public and private motorists are the following:

First offense – P5,000

Second offense – P10,000; One-month suspension of driver’s license, and required to undergo a road safety seminar

Third offense – P20,000; One-year suspension of driver’s license

Fourth offense – P30,000; Recommendation to Land Transportation Office for revocation of driver’s license

During a press briefing on Monday, MMDA Chairperson Romando Artes said that they decided to increase the fines due to their observation that those “willing to pay the P1,000 fines and violate the exclusivity of the bus lane” do so “because they can afford it.”

These are vehicles that appear to be owned by rich people, Artes said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The MMDA chairperson first announced the plan to raise fines for EDSA bus lane violators but did not state a specific date.

During that announcement, Artes said that the policy is neither anti-poor nor a money-making scheme.

Artes previously said they would initiate information campaigns to raise awareness about the increased fines before imposing it. — with reports by James Relativo