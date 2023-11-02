Japan to give Philippines free military equipment

FILE - This March 11, 2022 photo shows the Philippine Coast Guard's new flagship vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) upon its arrival in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese government will give Philippines free defense equipment, Japanese government said.

According to multiple reports, Japan will give small patrol boats and radars to the Philippines as a part of its Government Security Capacity Development Assistance (OSA) program to keep China in check in the West Philippine Sea.

The OSA program aims to enhance the military capabilities of similar nations through defense equipment provision and infrastructure development promotion.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the two leaders will discuss “multifaceted and dynamic cooperation on political and security cooperation and economic and people-to-people relations.”

“Among the specific issues to be discussed are the West Philippine Sea, trade and investment, and Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA). They will also exchange views on major regional, international, and United Nations issues affecting the region and the world,” the Presidential Communications Office said.

The ODA is a program that seeks to help developing countries with supplies, civil engineering and other assistance. It is a non-military-related program like the OSA.