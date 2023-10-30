^

Headlines

Illegal campaigning rules also apply to non-candidates — Comelec

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 1:49pm
Illegal campaigning rules also apply to non-candidates â�� Comelec
People look at the voters' list at a polling station during the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Manila on Oct. 30, 2023. Security forces were on high alert across the Philippines on October 30 as millions of people voted for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded that illegal campaigning, such as vote buying also applies to people involved in the campaign but are not candidates.

John Rex Laudianco, Comelec spokesperson said that there are still candidates for the Sangguniang Kabataan and Barangay elections (BSKE) and several individuals who are doing campaigns through other means such as giving “sample ballots.”

The polling regulatory body mandated the duration of the campaign period for BSKE from October 19 to October 28. Campaigning beyond the said dates is considered illegal campaigning. 

“Isang mariin na paalala po hindi lamang po yung kandidato 'yung kakasuhan namin kundi kahit sinong taong lalabag sa illegal campainging rules,” Laudianco said in a PTV interview on Monday.

(A strong reminder that we will not only file charges against the candidates but also against any individual who violates illegal campaigning rules.)

Illegal campaigning extends to distributing "sample ballots" or flyers bearing the candidate's name near polling precincts, a common practice among candidate affiliates.

According to the Comelec, the penalty for vote buying and selling will be one to six years of imprisonment, deprivation of the right to vote, and perpetual disqualification from holding office.

These penalties can vary depending on the specific circumstances of the offense and the discretion of the Comelec.

Laudianco said that Comelec retains the authority to pursue election offense charges, even after a candidate has been proclaimed for office. 

“Makakaasa po kayo sa pamamagitan ng ebidensya na naipadala ng ating mga kababayan sa kanilang mga sumbong ay magsasampa kami ng kaso ng petition for disqualitfication bago pa namin sila maproklama, o kung maproklama man sila tutuloy po namin ang pagsampa ng election offense,” he added.

(You can expect that through the evidence submitted by our fellow countrymen in their complaints, we will file a petition for disqualification before they are proclaimed, or if they are proclaimed, we will continue to pursue charges for election offenses.)

On October 27, Comelec chairman George Garcia said that the poll regulating body is in the process of verifying over 100 confirmed cases of illegal campaigning activities. — with reports from Cristina Chi, Kristine Daguno-Bersamina.

vuukle comment

ANTI-PREMATURE CAMPAIGNING ACT

BARANGAY AND SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN

BSKE 2023

CAMPAIGNING

COMELEC

ELECTIONS

VOTE BUYING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Time to vote: All systems go for BSKE

Time to vote: All systems go for BSKE

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
All roads lead to polling precincts today with the scheduled barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections pushing through...
Headlines
fbtw
Too many poll watchers a sign of vote buying &ndash; DILG chief

Too many poll watchers a sign of vote buying – DILG chief

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that having too many poll watchers is a sign of vote buying and barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
Choose BSKE bets who understand your plight, voters told

Choose BSKE bets who understand your plight, voters told

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Filipino voters, most particularly families whose loved ones are overseas Filipino workers should vote today for candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec precinct finder now accessible

Comelec precinct finder now accessible

By Mayen Jaymalin | 4 days ago
The Commission on Elections Precinct Finder is now accessible to those who will be casting their votes for the Oct. 30 barangay...
Headlines
fbtw
Bigger transport strike set ahead of PUJ phaseout

Bigger transport strike set ahead of PUJ phaseout

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Transport group Manibela yesterday said it is preparing a “bigger” strike to oppose the Dec. 31 deadline on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SLEX, MCX to increase toll next month

SLEX, MCX to increase toll next month

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
TRB said that the increase in toll fees will be implemented in two tranches "to protect the general welfare, curb existing...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says results of barangays polls 'crucial' to national politics

Marcos says results of barangays polls 'crucial' to national politics

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The barangay is the smallest political unit in the Philippines, but its leaders have considerable influence.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially opened, October 30.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Fleet wraps up live-fire drills off Zambales

Philippine Fleet wraps up live-fire drills off Zambales

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Fleet has concluded its annual “Exercise Pagbubuklod,” the unilateral exercise among different...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City named most business-friendly LGU in NCR

Quezon City named most business-friendly LGU in NCR

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has named Quezon City as the most business-friendly local government unit...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with