^

Headlines

Comelec warns candidates vs vote-buying on last day of BSKE campaign

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 3:05pm
Comelec warns candidates vs vote-buying on last day of BSKE campaign
Supporters of candidates for village captain and councillor roles march along a street in Manila on October 28, 2023, ahead of the nationwide village and youth elections on October 30.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) issued a warning to candidates, telling them not to engage in vote-buying on the final day of campaign for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

“Don’t be tempted to buy votes,” Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said. “God is watching. We are watching.”

The Comelec warned that candidates caught buying votes might face disqualification and imprisonment of one to six years.

Vote sellers, meanwhile, may get the same length of jail time.

The Comelec will suspend the proclamation of winning candidates who have pending cases related to vote-buying, premature campaigning and illegal campaign activities.

“They are thinking that Comelec is not serious in filing cases but we are firm not to proclaim those with pending cases should they win,” Garcia said.

On Friday, Garcia disclosed that the agency is in the process of verifying over 100 confirmed cases of vote-buying, with the intention of pursuing charges against the responsible candidates.

According to the Comelec chairperson, there are two possible cases that can be filed in connection to confirmed incidents of vote-buying: one against the candidate buying votes and another against voters who willingly exchange their votes for benefits.

Individuals involved in vote-buying incidents who choose to come forward and provide information may be exempt from punishment and instead be considered as potential state witnesses. — with reports by Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

BARANGAY AND SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN ELECTIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 8 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of graft and falsification charges against suspended Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipina caregiver&rsquo;s courage touches thousands of Israelis

Filipina caregiver’s courage touches thousands of Israelis

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
“The morning of October 7th was a very dark hour for humanity. But amongst all the darkness, there is Camille’s...
Headlines
fbtw
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The number coding scheme imposed on major roads in Metro Manila before the COVID-19 pandemic will be reinstated anytime soon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to AFP: Be ready to defend archipelago

Marcos to AFP: Be ready to defend archipelago

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered the military to be always ready to defend the country against “emerging threats,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law formalizing income classification of LGUs

Marcos signs law formalizing income classification of LGUs

By Bella Cariaso | 7 hours ago
President Marcos signed into law Republic Act 11964 or the Automatic Income Classification of Local Government Units on Oct....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Napoles gets over 100 years for another &lsquo;pork&rsquo; conviction

Napoles gets over 100 years for another ‘pork’ conviction

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 7 hours ago
Businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles was sentenced to 78 up to 150 years in prison as she was convicted anew of multiple criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Online work, classes allowed for public schools, offices on October 31

Online work, classes allowed for public schools, offices on October 31

By Helen Flores | 7 hours ago
Malacañang released yesterday a memorandum circular allowing work-from-home arrangement for government employees and...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Philippines defense chiefs vow to step up bilateral pacts

US, Philippines defense chiefs vow to step up bilateral pacts

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 8 hours ago
The defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States have committed to “redouble efforts” to strengthen...
Headlines
fbtw
Campaign period for barangay, SK polls ends today

Campaign period for barangay, SK polls ends today

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Candidates for the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are expected to pull out all the stops as the 10-day...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa monitoring LPA, may bring rains during Undas

Pagasa monitoring LPA, may bring rains during Undas

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said it is currently monitoring...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with