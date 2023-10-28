Marcos to AFP: Be ready to defend archipelago

President Marcos leads the oath taking ceremony of newly promoted generals of the Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday at Malacañang, where he advised them to get ready to defend the archipelago during his speech. A total of 31 generals were promoted, including AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has ordered the military to be always ready to defend the country against “emerging threats,” saying there is no room for complacency even in the face of “encouraging developments” in the local security situation.

“We must be ready. Our Armed Forces must be capable of securing and defending the archipelago from emerging threats,” Marcos said yesterday at the oath-taking of newly promoted generals and flag officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), led by chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., at the Ceremonial Hall of Malacañang.

He emphasized the need for the AFP to be more agile, flexible and responsive to better address emerging issues confronting the nation.

“You must not only anticipate but you must also be ready to adapt and respond to emerging national security and defense realities that exist in our country and in our region,” he said.

“While it is noteworthy that we see positive and encouraging developments in terms of our internal security situation, there remains much to be done,” the commander-in-chief said.

“We must maintain our vigilance and guard against those actors – whatever nature or form they may take – who would threaten and jeopardize the peace we have striven and fought for all these many years,” Marcos said.

Among those present during the oath-taking were Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro.

The President also urged the AFP to ensure that communities once beset by conflict continue to benefit from the gains of peace and the government’s numerous development interventions.

“For the progress of our nation and the welfare of our people are underpinned by the peace and the stability, the security of our communities,” he said.

Marcos also called on the military to further enhance joint planning and operations to ensure interoperability across all units and platforms as well as to sustain and foster greater collaboration with other government agencies and civil society groups in coming up with innovative, effective, efficient solutions to the challenges that stand in the way of achieving peace and unity.

At a media forum last month, National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) director Jose Descallar said the government is winning the war against the insurgents and it sees a strategic victory soon.

The NTF-ELCAC official said the task force was confronting 89 guerrilla fronts when it was established in 2018. Today, there are only 20 guerrilla fronts in existence, it said.

Marcos earlier issued Memorandum Circular 37, ordering concerned government agencies, government-owned or controlled corporations and local government units to hasten the implementation of strategies to combat money laundering and terrorism financing in the country.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force’s International Co-operation Review Group has retained the Philippines on its gray list this year due to the country’s failure to adequately address money laundering as well as terrorist financing.