DND approves acquisition of new transport aircraft

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of National Defense (DND) approved the acquisition of three C-130J-30 aircraft for the Philippine airforce, the government agency announced on Tuesday.

According to the DND, the transport aircraft will be delivered to the country in July 2026, October 2026 and January 2027.

“The acquisition started in 2021, as part of the Second Horizon of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program. The project was awarded to Lockheed Martin, an American aerospace, arms defense, information security and technology corporation,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

“The addition of the C-130J-30 to the inventory is a significant leap forward in terms of achieving a credible defense posture,” he added.

"The Philippine Air Force expressed gratitude for the new acquisition, recognizing its support to the branch.

“These C130s will surely boost our airlift capability to support military operations and other national development efforts to include relief operations during times of disasters and calamities,” Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, PAF spokesperson told Philstar.com.

The C-130J-30 “Super Hercules,” popularly known as C-130, is a 20,227-kilogram multi-purpose aircraft which have different functions aside from being a transport aircraft for supplies and troops.

It can serve as a reconnaissance aircraft or even a bomber bomber, as demonstrated by its use in the Argentine Air Force.

For example, the United States military employed it as a close-support aircraft for ground troops, earning it the moniker "Angel of Death."

The aircraft will be produced by the American aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp.

Timely, but not enough

For a defense expert, the introduction of this new transport aircraft is timely, particularly given the current state of the country's military assets.

However, it might be better for the government to acquire additional transport aircraft to prevent overburdening the military's vehicle resources.

“Kulang talaga ang Philippine military sa mga heavy lift aircraft. They are very important on rapid deployment for government assets or resources to any emergency,” Jose Antonio Custodio, a defense expert said in an interview with Philstar.com

(The Philippine military is indeed experiencing a shortage of heavy lift aircraft. These aircrafts are crucial for rapid deployment of government assets or resources in response to emergencies.)

According to the Philippine Air Force (PAF), there are only four C-130 assets available that are used for humanitarian purposes.

In addressing the shortage of assets, Custodio recommended acquiring more aircraft as a preventative measure against potential operational problems resulting from excessive use.

“The thing is that we are getting several only…so these aircraft become ‘worked too hard’ kasi they are always needed eh, kaya they experience wear and tear,” he said.

(The problem lies in the limited number of aircraft we receive, causing them to be overused due to constant demand. Consequently, they suffer from wear and tear.)

In 2019, a C-130 caught fire at Clark Airbase in Pampanga as it was about to take off.

A C-130 also crashed in Patikul, Sulu in 2021 which reduced the country’s aerial transport assets.

Custodio further stressed the importance of expediting aircraft deliveries, especially given the proximity of military and natural threats.

“Mapipigilan ba natin yan (bagyo)? Hindi, at the same time, mapipigilan ba natin ang enemies of the state na manggulo wherein those types of transports are important where you can quickly move troops? And that’s three years from now,” Custodio said referring to the delivery of the aircrafts in 2026.

(Can we prevent that [typhoon]? No. At the same time, can we prevent the enemies of the state from causing chaos, where those types of transports are crucial for swiftly moving troops? And that's three years from now.)

The acquisition is part of the Horizon 2 of the AFP Modernization program.