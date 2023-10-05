LTO to issue plastics license cards; extends validity of some licenses

After periods of issuing paper licenses, the Land Transportation Office is now to issue plastic driver's license cards.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will start to issue plastic cards for driver's licenses, LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II announced on Thursday.

The agency made the statement months after it confirmed a shortage in plastic driver's license cards and decided to issue temporary licenses printed on a piece of paper.

“Meron na po tayong sapat na bilang ng plastic cards to cover the printing of the driver’s licenses that expired mula April 1 hanggang September 30. Dahil sa tulong ng ating DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista ay mas pinadami ang production at mas pinabilis ang delivery para ma-address na natin ang backlog sa driver’s license (, ” Mendoza said in a press briefing.

(We have enough plastic cards to print driver's licenses that expired between April 1 and September 30. With the help of DOTr Secretary Jaimes Bautista, we increased production and sped up delivery to clear the backlog.)

Two million cards are expected to arrive at the end of October.

Meanwhile, the validity of licenses expiring on April 3, 2023 to April 1, 2024 will be extended to April 2, 2024 or until there is enough supply of plastic cards.

New renewal schedules

The agency has also established renewal schedules for licenses to prevent a sudden influx of people renewing all at once.

“Gusto nating magkaroon ng sistema upang mabilis at komportable sa ating mga kababayan (We aim to implement a system that ensures a speedy and comfortable experience for our fellow citizens),” Mendoza said.

The schedules for the renewal are as follows: