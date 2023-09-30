^

Headlines

'Jenny' now a tropical storm, to dump rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands

James Relativo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 10:15am
'Jenny' now a tropical storm, to dump rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands
The cyclone was last observed at around 1,145 kilometers east of Central Luzon at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to PAGASA.
Released / PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA reported on Saturday that Jenny has intensified into a tropical storm as it threatens the extreme Northern Luzon and northeastern mainland Cagayan with a possible landfall.

The cyclone was last observed at around 1,145 kilometers east of Central Luzon at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

  • Maximum sustained winds: 65 kilometers per hour near the center
  • Gustiness: up to 80 kph
  • Direction: westward
  • Movement: 15 kph

"Tropical Storm Jenny is not directly affecting the country at this time. However, due to the proximity of the track forecast to extreme Northern Luzon, heavy rainfall over Batanes and Babuyan Islands may be experienced on Tuesday or Wednesday," said the state weather bureau.

"A landfall or close approach scenario over extreme Northern Luzon or northeastern mainland Cagayan is not ruled out since these scenarios are within the forecast confidence cone."

The tropical cyclone is seen to move west northwestward on Saturday before turning northwestward or north northwestward by Sunday through Monday.

Jenny is expected to steadily intensify throughout the forecast period and could possibly reach the severe tropical storm category on Sunday.

"The current forecast scenario shows that tropical cyclone wind signals may be hoisted over extreme Northern Luzon tomorrow or on Monday in anticipation of the onset of tropical cyclone severe winds," PAGASA said.

"Furthermore, this tropical cyclone may reach typhoon category on late Monday or on Tuesday."

Jenny may also enhance the prevailing southwest monsoon, resulting in occasional rains over the western parts of Southern Luzon and Visayas tomorrow.

The habagat's potential enhancement will bring gusty conditions to the following areas on Sunday, especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds:

  • Palawan
  • Romblon
  • most of Visayas
  • Dinagat Islands.

JENNY

PAGASA

TROPICAL STORM
