Commission on Appointments bypasses DOH chief Herbosa

Philstar.com
September 26, 2023 | 6:24pm
Commission on Appointments bypasses DOH chief Herbosa
Health Secretary Ted Herbosa speaks during the signing of signing of the Konsulta primary care network service level agreement on June 16, 2023
Department of Health

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Ted Herbosa failed to get the approval of the powerful Commission on Appointments on Tuesday due to time constraints. 

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said that Herbosa “was bypassed due to lack of material time,” News5 reported. 

“But he will be taken up again when we get back in November,” Zubiri added. 

Congress will be on a break from September 30 to November 5. 

For Herbosa to retain his position, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. must reappoint Herbosa him. 

Herbosa assumed the role of health chief in June, nearly a year after Marcos took office. He had previously served as a special adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and as a health undersecretary from 2010 to 2015. — with report from Maeanne Los Baños

COMMISSION ON APPOINTMENTS

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

TED HERBOSA
Philstar
