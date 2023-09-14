PCG's resolve to protect WPS 'unwavering' despite doubts on capabilities — official

This photo taken on August 22, 2023 shows a female member of the Philippine coast guard issuing a radio challenge to a Chinese coast guard ship during the re-supply mission by a civilian boat chartered by the Philippine navy to deliver supplies to Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre in the disputed South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine Coast Guard official affirmed the organization’s commitment to protecting the country’s territory despite doubts cast on its capabilities to conduct missions independently.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the Coast Guard will continue to serve and protect the country’s exclusive economic zone “irrespective of any external assistance.”

“It is disheartening to hear doubts cast on our capabilities to carry out this duty without the support of other external actors,” Tarriela said on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Filipino people can rest assured that the PCG is resolute in our commitment to safeguarding our exclusive economic zone. Despite any limitations we may encounter, we are unwavering in our determination to patrol and protect our waters with the assets available to us,” he added.

Sen. Robinhood Padilla earlier questioned the presence of a US Navy aircraft in a military resupply mission to Filipino troops stationed at the grounded BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal last week. The Coast Guard served as escorts to civilian boats commissioned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Col. Medel Aguilar, spokesperson of the AFP, said they were “aware” that assets from the US Navy were monitoring the resupply mission, which the Chinese Coast Guard had attempted to block.

Tarriela echoed the statement of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. that the disputes in the South China Sea should not be reduced to a mere competition between two influential nations.

Tensions escalated between Manila and Beijing in August when Chinese Coast Guard vessels used water cannons against Philippine vessels taking supplies to Filipino troops stationed on Ayungin Shoal.

Beijing claims the majority of the South China Sea, including parts that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea, despite an arbitration ruling in 2016 declaring this has no legal basis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico