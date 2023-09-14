^

Philippine military concerned over increased swarming in West Philippine Sea

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 11:34am
Philippine military concerned over increased swarming in West Philippine Sea
Aerial patrols conducted by the Philippine military detected presence of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.
Western Command Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday raised concern over a “resurgence” of Chinese swarming activity in the West Philippine Sea. 

Aerial patrols conducted by the AFP’s Western Command on September 6 and 7 detected 23 Chinese fishing vessels in Rozul (Iroquois) Reef, located south of oil- and gas-rich Recto Bank. 

The Philippine military also spotted the presence of five Chinese vessels in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal and two vessels in Baragatan (Nares) Bank. 

Sabina Shoal serves as a navigational marker indicating the approach to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, where Chinese shadowing of Philippine vessels typically takes place.

“The increased presence of Chinese fishing vessels raises concerns regarding the potential implications for Philippines’ maritime security, fisheries conservation, territorial integrity, and preservation of the marine environment,” the Western Command said. 

It added that swarming activities have been a “source of tension” in the WPS and have contributed to instability in the region.

A routine air patrol conducted by the Philippine Navy on August 24 also detected 33 Chinese fishing vessels in Iroquois Reef. The military noted that past swarming events in the area led to massive coral harvesting. 

The same air patrol also reported swarming activity in Escoda Shoal. 

“The repeated swarming incidents in both Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal emphasize the continuous violation of Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its western border,” the Western Command said. 

Tensions escalated between Manila and Beijing in August when Chinese Coast Guard vessels used water cannons against Philippine vessels taking supplies to Filipino troops stationed on Ayungin Shoal. 

Beijing claims the majority of the South China Sea, including parts that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea, despite an arbitration ruling in 2016 declaring this has no legal basis.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

WEST PHILIPPINES SEA
