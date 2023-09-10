DFA chief to visit Argentina to mark 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo is set to embark on an official visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Manalo’s milestone official visit will take place from September 11 to 16 this week.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Manalo will be received by his Argentine counterpart, Santiago Andres Cafiero, on September 13.

Manalo and Cafiero are expected to discuss the deepening Philippine-Argentina cooperation agenda, which includes cooperation in science and technology, specifically in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and outer space; technical cooperation in agriculture; trade and investments and cultural relations.

The DFA chief will also talk about the longstanding bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral arena at the Consejo Argentina para Relaciones lnternacionales (CARI), the foremost think tank in Argentina, and the Universidad de Belgrano.

Manalo’s visit demonstrates the Philippines’ commitment to forge stronger and deeper ties with Latin America, the region that shares many cultural and historical commonalities with the country.

It is also the first time in more than a decade that a Filipino foreign minister is visiting Argentina’s capital.

The DFA said that the Philippines was the first ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) country to establish relations with Argentina. — Rosette Adel