Easterlies to bring isolated rains over Metro Manila, rest of Philippines

Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and the rest of the country could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Sunday, according to PAGASA.

In its 24-hour public forecast for Sunday, the state weather bureau said the isolated rains are caused by easterlies or localized storms affecting the country.

It also warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

16 areas to hit 'danger' level heat index

Meanwhile, PAGASA reported that 16 areas in the Philippines are forecast to fall under the "danger" heat index classification, with temperatures ranging from 42 degrees Celsius to 48°C.

Heat index, referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

Based on its heat index chart, PAGASA said an area could fall under “danger” level if it records apparent temperature of 42°C to 51°C.

These are the areas that could hit “danger” level on Sunday: