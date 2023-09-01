^

'Hanna' keeps strength as it enhances southwest monsoon

September 1, 2023 | 9:30am
'Hanna' keeps strength as it enhances southwest monsoon
Commuters endure heavy flooding along Taft Avenue in Manila following a heavy downpour brought by the southwest monsoon strengthened by exiting super typhoon Goring on Aug. 31, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA reported on Friday morning that Severe Tropical Store Hanna maintained its strength while further intensifying the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In its 5 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, Hanna was spotted 870 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

Hanna was moving northwestward over the Philippine sea at 20 kph.

According to PAGASA, Hanna is not expected to directly bring heavy rainfall across the country. 

But the southwest monsoon enhanced by Hanna, Typhoon Saola (formerly Goring) and Severe Tropical Storm Kirogi will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days. 

Goring, the country’s seventh cyclone of the year, left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday following its impact on northern Luzon, bringing strong winds and torrential rain.

The agency issued a warning regarding the possibility of floods and landslides in vulnerable areas and regions that have experienced significant rainfall in the past few days.

PAGASA said that Hanna is not expected to directly bring severe winds but the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring gusty conditions to the following areas throught the day:

  • Batanes
  • Ilocos Region
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Aurora
  • Bulacan
  • Metro Manila
  • CALABARZON
  • MIMAROPA
  • Bicol Region
  • Western Visayas
  • Northern portion of Eastern Visayas

Hanna's impact on the southwest monsoon has led to a gale warning for coastal areas of Luzon and Western Visayas, as well as the seaboard of northern Samar.

PAGASA forecasts that Hanna may develop into a typhoon within the day and exit PAR by Sunday morning.

Due to the expected bad weather, local authorities have canceled classes, including in Metro Manila where classes in all levels and government work are suspended as directed by the Malacañang Palace. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

