Palace suspends classes, gov't work in Metro Manila for September 1

Some students are seen wading through the flooded Taft Avenue due to a heavy downpour despite the announcement of cancellation of classes in Manila on Aug. 31, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday announced the suspension of classes at all levels and government work in the National Capital Region for September 1 due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by tropical cyclones.

Memorandum Circular 30, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamina, cited the upcoming heavy rain caused by the southwest monsoon as the reason for suspending work in government offices and classes in Metro Manila.

Agencies entrusted with crucial services such as healthcare, disaster preparedness and response, and other vital functions are required to maintain their operations.

The decision to suspend work in private companies and offices rests with their respective heads, Palace said.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that the combination of tropical cyclones Hanna and Super Typhoon Saola (formerly Goring), the latter being outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), along with Severe Tropical Storm Kirogi, still outside PAR, will strengthen the southwest monsoon.

Heavy rains have already resulted in flooding in various streets within Metro Manila on Thursday.