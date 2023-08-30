Lawmakers seek probe into road rage incident involving dismissed cop

Retired policeman Wilfredo Gonzales (right) and Quezon City Police District chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III (left) hold a press conference at Camp Karingal on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, with the pistol Gonzales used in the incident in the foreground. Photo by Michael Varcas, The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives have filed separate resolutions calling for a probe into the viral road rage incident in Quezon City involving a dismissed cop.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Pia Cayetano filed Senate Resolution No. 763 on Tuesday, which described the incident as a “serious case involving public order and safety, which cannot simply be settled amicably and swept under the rug.”

Meanwhile, representatives of 1Rider Partylist filed on Wednesday House Resolution 1231, which states that the actions of the infamous motorist, in which he attempted to intimidate a motorcycle rider by brandishing a firearm, was not an "isolated incident."

"There are other individuals in the government who abuse their authority and privilege of owning and carrying firearms in public,” the House resolution read.

The House resolution added that it is a "culture of impunity" that allows individuals to use their weapons as a tool for intimidation.

Wilfredo Gonzales, the gun-toting former policeman caught on video assaulting a cyclist, gave a press conference through the Quezon City police on Sunday to appeal for the public’s understanding. Gonzales claimed he and the cyclist have also settled their differences.

The head of the Quezon City District Police Station has since resigned, saying he “regrets” the press conference.

‘Road sharing’

Zubiri and Cayetano also said that the incident touches on the concept of “road sharing,” which is “often ignored by motorists.”

“Road sharing” means that all Filipinos have an equal right to access public roads — including pedestrians, commuters, cyclists, motorcycle riders, and motorists.

"(T)he issue also highlights the safety of cyclists on the road, and the issue of road sharing, a concept that remains ignored by and alien to many Filipino motorists, which means that one must share in the responsibility of ensuring everyone's safety, as everyone has an equal right to access public roads," the Senate resolution read.