QCPD chief resigns amid backlash over presscon with ex-cop in road rage incident

Retired policeman Willie Gonzales is seen in images taken from video drawing a gun on a cyclist and striking him on the head during a traffic altercation near the Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City on Aug. 8. Lower right photo shows Gonzales and Quezon City Police District chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III (left) holding a press conference at Camp Karingal yesterday, with the pistol Gonzales used in the incident in the foreground.

MANILA, Philippines — The director of the Quezon City Police District resigned from his post Wednesday following criticism for a press conference he conducted with a gun-toting former policeman who was involved in a road rage incident.

Brig. General Nicolas Torre III told his superiors he was resigning as the head of the QCPD, The STAR reported.

In an interview with DWPM’s Teleradyo Serbisyo Wednesday morning, Torre said he is “seriously considering getting out of Quezon City to give way to an impartial investigation.”

Torre was criticized for allowing dismissed cop Wilfredo Gonzales to speak at a press conference at Camp Karingal Sunday afternoon. Gonzales was caught on video assaulting a cyclist and threatening the biker by drawing his firearm.

“I really regret that press conference. I really apologize to the Filipino people for those actions,” Torre said. He earlier said that he arranged a press conference to give journalists an opportunity to talk with Gonzales.

The QCPD earlier filed a complaint of alarm and scandal against Gonzales for the incident, which happened along Quezon Avenue last August 8. — with report from The STAR/Manny Tupas