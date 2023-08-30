^

Headlines

QCPD chief resigns amid backlash over presscon with ex-cop in road rage incident

Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 5:30pm
QCPD chief resigns amid backlash over presscon with ex-cop in road rage incident
Retired policeman Willie Gonzales is seen in images taken from video drawing a gun on a cyclist and striking him on the head during a traffic altercation near the Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City on Aug. 8. Lower right photo shows Gonzales and Quezon City Police District chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III (left) holding a press conference at Camp Karingal yesterday, with the pistol Gonzales used in the incident in the foreground.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The director of the Quezon City Police District resigned from his post Wednesday following criticism for a press conference he conducted with a gun-toting former policeman who was involved in a road rage incident. 

Brig. General Nicolas Torre III told his superiors he was resigning as the head of the QCPD, The STAR reported. 

In an interview with DWPM’s Teleradyo Serbisyo Wednesday morning, Torre said he is “seriously considering getting out of Quezon City to give way to an impartial investigation.” 

Torre was criticized for allowing dismissed cop Wilfredo Gonzales to speak at a press conference at Camp Karingal Sunday afternoon. Gonzales was caught on video assaulting a cyclist and threatening the biker by drawing his firearm. 

“I really regret that press conference. I really apologize to the Filipino people for those actions,” Torre said. He earlier said that he arranged a press conference to give journalists an opportunity to talk with Gonzales. 

The QCPD earlier filed a complaint of alarm and scandal against Gonzales for the incident, which happened along Quezon Avenue last August 8. — with report from The STAR/Manny Tupas

 

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Goring' threatens northern Luzon as another storm approaches

'Goring' threatens northern Luzon as another storm approaches

10 hours ago
As Goring is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday night or Thursday morning, a severe tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 4 in extreme northern Luzon likely due to &lsquo;Goring&rsquo; &mdash; PAGASA

Signal No. 4 in extreme northern Luzon likely due to ‘Goring’ — PAGASA

1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday morning that it may hoist Signal No. 4 over extreme Northern Luzon as the cyclone...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 4 raised as &lsquo;Goring&rsquo; intensifies

Signal No. 4 raised as ‘Goring’ intensifies

1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA placed the northeast portion of Babuyan Islands under Wind Signal No. 4 Tuesday afternoon as Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Goring exits; Hanna enters Philippines today

Goring exits; Hanna enters Philippines today

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Typhoon Goring is on its way out, but strong winds and heavy rains continue in some parts of Luzon as Tropical Storm Hanna...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 30

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 30

10 hours ago
Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 30 in response to the continuous rains caused by...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DepEd

LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DepEd

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The House Committee on Appropriations resumed the hearing into the proposed P5.768- trillion 2024 national budget on We...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP budget escapes scrutiny after House panel swiftly ends deliberations

OVP budget escapes scrutiny after House panel swiftly ends deliberations

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Lawmakers did not get the chance to ask Vice President Sara Duterte about the budget of the Office of the Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
1 missing, nearly 50,000 forced to flee homes due to 'Goring'

1 missing, nearly 50,000 forced to flee homes due to 'Goring'

7 hours ago
Nearly 49,000 individuals were displaced as Goring threatened Northern Luzon with strong winds and heavy rain.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with