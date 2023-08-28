^

Marcos urges Filipinos to embrace heroism within

August 28, 2023 | 11:21am
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) delivers his speech during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 24, 2023
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday called on Filipinos to honor the efforts of unsung heroes, and recognize their capacity to become champions within their families and communities.

In a message on National Heroes’ Day, Marcos stressed the significance of remembering the lives and deeds of lesser-known and unnamed Filipinos who have played a pivotal role in shaping the nation.

“From the defiance of our ancestors against the first invading forces to the diligence of our soldiers and statesmen held to see the last of them off—our unsung champions prove the heroism is not limited to the Herculean; it also includes the honest, earnest, and compassionate living that we do every day,” he said. 

The chief executive also said each Filipino has the potential to become a hero of the country. 

“Let us also realize our own power to become heroes for our families and communities,” Marcos said, adding this consciousness should ignite a sense of dedication among Filipinos to pursue the agenda of “creating a new Philippines that is strong, prosperous, resilient, and secure for present and future generations.”

The president led the commemoration of the National Heroes’ Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City. His father, a dictator, was buried there with military honors in 2016 despite protests saying he is not a hero. 

The Marcos family has refused to apologize or even acknowledge the atrocities and mass looting of government coffers during their patriarch’s over two-decade rule.

In a speech delivered at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, Marcos honored the late Department of Migrant Workers chief Susan Ople.

“She is a perfect example of what true heroism can be. She tirelessly dedicated a better part of her life to remote the welfare of our modern heroes,” he said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

