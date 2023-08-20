^

Headlines

PRC to public: Refrain from making prank calls

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
August 20, 2023 | 12:00am
PRC to public: Refrain from making prank calls
Stock image of a mobile phone.
Image by Pexels from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Stressing that saving lives is no joke, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) urged the public to refrain from making prank calls to its emergency hotline number 143.

PRC chairman Richard Gordon made the plea yesterday after data from?their operations center last Aug. 14 showed that nearly 78 percent of the calls received were pranks.

Of the 521 calls with meaningful client engagement the PRC field offices received that day, 405 or 77.73 percent were pranks while 73 or 14.01 percent were blood requests, he pointed out.

He added that 42 or 8.06 percent were network related calls while one or 0.19 percent was a request for a swab test.

“Let us deter abuse and disallow prank calls to PRC’s 143 hotline because we need to respond to emergency situations as urgently as possible,” Gordon said in a statement.

He reminded the public that many calls that require immediate attention such as emergencies or accidents fail to get through when irresponsible individuals use the 143 hotline.

With road accidents and other emergencies happening in the country, the PRC said it is important that people can reach its hotline in a matter of seconds.

“We need to be more careful with the use of 143. It should be dedicated to calls that require immediate assistance,” PRC secretary general Gwendolyn Pang said.

vuukle comment

PRC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 day ago
Posters, tarpaulins, unnecessary artwork and other decorations inside classrooms should be removed to enable students to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines does not recognize China fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

Philippines does not recognize China fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Philippines is ready to “take law enforcement measures” against illegal fishing and encroachment in its waters,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are set to tackle defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace denies proposal to declare Jesse Robredo's death anniversary a special non-working holiday

Palace denies proposal to declare Jesse Robredo's death anniversary a special non-working holiday

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 15 hours ago
Malacañang has dismissed the proposal from Naga City, Camarines Sur to declare August 18 a special non-working holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
'I never made such a promise to China': GMA breaks silence on BRP Sierra Madre removal

'I never made such a promise to China': GMA breaks silence on BRP Sierra Madre removal

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has firmly denied claims that she promised China to remove the Philippine Navy vessel...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec conducts simulated BSKE voting in NCR malls

Comelec conducts simulated BSKE voting in NCR malls

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday held voting simulations in selected malls in Metro Manila in line with preparations...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hails Pinoy triumph in &lsquo;Talent Olympics&rsquo;

Marcos hails Pinoy triumph in ‘Talent Olympics’

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos hailed Team Philippines for bagging 236 medals at the 26th annual World Championships for Performing...
Headlines
fbtw
More flexible AMLC sought

More flexible AMLC sought

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
A lawmaker from Manila yesterday pushed for the amendment of Republic Act 9160, or the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001,...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD urged to &lsquo;realistically&rsquo; delist 4Ps beneficiaries

DSWD urged to ‘realistically’ delist 4Ps beneficiaries

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
A lawmaker has urged the Department of Social Welfare and Development to have “realistic standards” in delisting...
Headlines
fbtw
Bridgetowne&rsquo;s towering art piece is a structural marvel

Bridgetowne’s towering art piece is a structural marvel

1 hour ago
Robinsons Land Corp.’s transformation of Bridgetowne into one of the country’s most innovative mixed townships...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with