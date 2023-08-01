'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun)—which enhanced the southwest monsoon—left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday afternoon.
But the southwest monsoon enhanced by Falcon will still bring rain to the western portion of Luzon in the next three days, PAGASA said in a bulletin issued past 5 p.m.
The state weather bureau warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and in areas that received heavy rainfall recently.
The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions to the following areas:
- Batanes
- Babuyan Islands
- Abra
- Benguet
- Zambales
- Bataan
- central and southern portions of Aurora
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Metro Manila
- most of Ilocos Region
- Calabarzon
- Mimaropa
- Bicol region
- Western Visayas
By Wednesday, the following areas will experience gusty conditions:
- Batanes
- Babuyan Islands
- Ilocos region
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Aurora
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Pampanga
- Metro Manila
- Calabarzon
- Mimaropa
- Bicol region
- western portion of Northern Samar
- most of Cordillera Administrative Region
- Western Visayas
Falcon was last spotted 835 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, with peak winds of 175 kph near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph.
“Falcon is potentially at its peak intensity at this time and likely to maintain its strength for the next 48 hours, although intensification into a super typhoon is not ruled out,” Pagasa said.
According to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda, two to three cyclones may enter or develop inside PAR this August. —Gaea Katreena Cabico
