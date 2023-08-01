^

Headlines

'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist

Philstar.com
August 1, 2023 | 6:57pm
'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist
People wait for transportation along a flooded street of Manila as Tropical Storm Khanun intensifies the southwest monsoon rain on July 29, 2023.
AFP / Earvin Perias

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun)—which enhanced the southwest monsoon—left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday afternoon. 

But the southwest monsoon enhanced by Falcon will still bring rain to the western portion of Luzon in the next three days, PAGASA said in a bulletin issued past 5 p.m. 

The state weather bureau warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and in areas that received heavy rainfall recently.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions to the following areas:

  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands
  • Abra
  • Benguet
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • central and southern portions of Aurora
  • Pampanga
  • Bulacan
  • Metro Manila
  • most of Ilocos Region
  • Calabarzon
  • Mimaropa
  • Bicol region 
  • Western Visayas

By Wednesday, the following areas will experience gusty conditions:

  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands
  • Ilocos region
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Aurora
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Pampanga
  • Metro Manila
  • Calabarzon
  • Mimaropa
  • Bicol region
  • western portion of Northern Samar
  • most of Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Western Visayas

Falcon was last spotted 835 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, with peak winds of 175 kph near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph. 

“Falcon is potentially at its peak intensity at this time and likely to maintain its strength for the next 48 hours, although intensification into a super typhoon is not ruled out,” Pagasa said. 

According to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda, two to three cyclones may enter or develop inside PAR this August. —Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for August 1 due to 'Falcon'

Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for August 1 due to 'Falcon'

10 hours ago
Classes and government offices in several provinces remain suspended on Tuesday due to Typhoon Falcon.
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'
play

'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'

1 day ago
Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as areas hit hard by Egay (international name: Doksuri) last week were still...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel eyes making all frat members, founders punishable for hazing-related deaths

Senate panel eyes making all frat members, founders punishable for hazing-related deaths

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
A Senate panel is pushing to amend the country's anti-hazing law to hold entire fraternities accountable for deaths resulting...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' gains strength, accelerates over Philippine Sea

'Falcon' gains strength, accelerates over Philippine Sea

2 days ago
Falcon’s peak winds and gusts increased to 110 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 135 kph, respectively...
Headlines
fbtw
Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

1 day ago
Severe Tropical Storm Falcon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility tonight or tomorrow morning and may...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gov&rsquo;t&rsquo;s partisan use of Anti-Terror Act to go after suspended lawmaker scored

Gov’t’s partisan use of Anti-Terror Act to go after suspended lawmaker scored

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The lawyer of Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, Third District) has condemned the government’s designation of...
Headlines
fbtw
Rights abuses swept aside in EU-Philippines trade talks &mdash; rights groups

Rights abuses swept aside in EU-Philippines trade talks — rights groups

4 hours ago
While the EU is seeking economic benefits from the Philippines under the Marcos administration, it should still uphold its...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker underscores alleged abuse of OFWs in South Korea, Hong Kong &nbsp;&nbsp;

Lawmaker underscores alleged abuse of OFWs in South Korea, Hong Kong   

4 hours ago
A lawmaker raised the alarm over the alleged abuse and exploitation of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in South Korea...
Headlines
fbtw
Visually impaired? You can avail of free MRT-3 rides from August 1-6

Visually impaired? You can avail of free MRT-3 rides from August 1-6

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
The Department of Transportation and Manila Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT-3) announced that they will be giving free...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with