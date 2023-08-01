'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist

People wait for transportation along a flooded street of Manila as Tropical Storm Khanun intensifies the southwest monsoon rain on July 29, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun)—which enhanced the southwest monsoon—left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday afternoon.

But the southwest monsoon enhanced by Falcon will still bring rain to the western portion of Luzon in the next three days, PAGASA said in a bulletin issued past 5 p.m.

The state weather bureau warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and in areas that received heavy rainfall recently.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions to the following areas:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Abra

Benguet

Zambales

Bataan

central and southern portions of Aurora

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

most of Ilocos Region

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol region

Western Visayas

By Wednesday, the following areas will experience gusty conditions:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Ilocos region

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol region

western portion of Northern Samar

most of Cordillera Administrative Region

Western Visayas

Falcon was last spotted 835 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, with peak winds of 175 kph near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph.

“Falcon is potentially at its peak intensity at this time and likely to maintain its strength for the next 48 hours, although intensification into a super typhoon is not ruled out,” Pagasa said.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda, two to three cyclones may enter or develop inside PAR this August. —Gaea Katreena Cabico