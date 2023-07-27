Malaysia-Philippines Halal industry partnership to generate jobs â€” speaker

^

Malaysia-Philippines Halal industry partnership to generate jobs — speaker

July 27, 2023 | 3:53pm
MANILA, Philippines — The partnership between the Philippines and Malaysia in the Halal industry has been established to generate more jobs in both countries.

This was agreed upon during President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Malaysia this week.

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez hailed the partnership and said that a Halal industry will boost the competitiveness of the country’s agri-food sector. It will also provide business opportunities for Filipinos, he added.

As the Halal industry caters more to the needs of Muslims, be it with food, fashion or cosmetics, Malaysia has agreed to conduct training for personnel and officials from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to grow the industry in the country.

In 2022, the global Halal food market size rose to over US$2.22 trillion or P121.28 trillion, according to the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group. The market research also expects the food market size to increase up to US$4.18 trillion or P228.1 trillion by 2028.

“The Halal industry holds immense potential. By working together, we can capitalize on the Halal market's vast opportunities, creating new avenues for trade, investment, and employment,” Romualdez said.

He explained that Marcos’ priority over digitizing government processes can also be utilized in tapping e-commerce channels and social media. It will increase profits due to the growing demand as well, he said.

Should there be any proposed measures in the House of Representatives, the speaker said they will cooperate to facilitate the implementation of the country’s partnership in growing the Halal industry. This includes ensuring responsible business practices.

“We will work in tandem with the executive branch to create an enabling environment that fosters innovation, investment, and responsible business practices,” Romualdez said.

Congress currently seeks to amend the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Act of 2009 to strengthen the promotion of local Halal enterprises.

Marcos said that the coming joint commission meeting with Malaysia will detail the functions and responsibilities of both government agencies on the Halal industry, transnational crimes, agriculture, Islamic banking, education, tourism and culture, sports and the digital economy.

The president visited Malaysia upon the invitation of Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah.  —Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores

