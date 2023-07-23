'Egay', 'habagat' affect over 7,000 Filipinos — NDRRMC

A man wades in flood waters at the corner of Taft and UN avenues in Manila following a heavy downpour on July 14, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Severe Tropical Storm Egay (international name: Talim) have affected more than 7,000 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Sunday.

The NDRRMC said in its bulletin that the two weather disturbances have affected 7,662 individuals from Western Visayas. Of those, 1,154 people fled their homes.

Rain from the southwest monsoon and Egay triggered two flooding events and one rockslide in Western Visayas, the NDRRMC added.

In a release Sunday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government reminded local chief executives to “be present and stay in their posts before, during and after a typhoon hits.”

The agency also stressed the need to prepare evacuation centers and conduct pre-emptive and forced evacuation, especially in flood and landslide-prone areas.

Egay—the country’s fifth cyclone of the year—may reach typhoon category within 24 hours and may become a super typhoon on Tuesday.

It is expected to remain offshore for most of the forecast period, but state weather bureau PAGASA is not ruling out a close approach or landfall in the vicinity of extreme Northern Luzon.

Egay will cause heavy rain in parts of Bicol region, Calabarzon, and Northern Luzon. The cyclone will also enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring occasional rain.

PAGASA earlier said that at least 10 to 14 tropical cyclones are forecast to affect the country until December. — Gaea Katreena Cabico