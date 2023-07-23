^

'Egay' intensifies into severe tropical storm — PAGASA

July 23, 2023 | 11:49am
Satellite photo shows Severe Tropical Storm Egay (international name: Doksuri) on July 23, 2023 at 10:40 a.m.
MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Egay (international name: Doksuri) has intensified into a severe tropical storm, and will bring heavy rain to parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday. 

The cyclone's peak winds increased to 95 kilometers per hour near the center and its gusts increased to up to 115 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin. 

Egay is forecast to reach typhoon category within 24 hours and may become a super typhoon on Tuesday. Weather forecasters said that rapid intensification may happen within the next 72 hours due to favorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions.

Egay is expected to remain offshore for most of the forecast period, but PAGASA said that a close approach or landfall in the vicinity of Extreme Northern Luzon is still not ruled out based on the forecast confidence cone.

The cyclone was last located 610 km east of Daet in Camarines Norte. It was heading west at 15 kph. 

What to expect

Egay will cause heavy rain in parts of Bicol region, Calabarzon, and Northern Luzon.

Sunday

  • 50 to 100 millimeters: Catanduanes 

Monday

  • 100 to 200 mm: Catanduanes
  • 50 to 100 mm: Cagayan, eastern section of Isabela, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Albay

Tuesday

  • More than 200 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan, northern portion of Ilocos Norte
  • 100 to 200 mm: Apayao, Abra, the rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Cagayan
  • 50 to 100 mm: Pangasinan, Isabela, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

PAGASA warned that heavy rain may trigger floods and landslides, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days.

Egay may also enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring occasional rain. 

The state weather bureau said that wind signals may be hoisted in some areas in Bicol region and Eastern Visayas today in anticipation of strong breeze to near-gale conditions caused by Egay. 

Wind Signal No. 3 or 4 will be the highest wind signal that may be raised, potentially over extreme northern Luzon. 

“However, should a southward shift in the track occur, higher wind signals may be hoisted,” it said.

Egay and the southwest monsoon may also bring gusty conditions in Mimaropa, Visayas, and the northern portions of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga. 

PAGASA also warned that sea travel for small sea vessels is risky along the eastern seaboards of southern Luzon, Visayas, northeastern Mindanao. 

Egay may begin to weaken on Wednesday and will continue until it makes landfall over Taiwan. 

Forecast position

  • Jul 23, 2023 8:00 p.m. - 455 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes
  • Jul 24, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 600 km east of Baler, Aurora
  • Jul 24, 2023 8:00 p.m. - 465 km east of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Jul 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 400 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • Jul 25, 2023 8:00 p.m. - 270 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Jul 26, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 60 km east southeast of Basco, Batanes
  • Jul 27, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 270 km north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Jul 28, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 660 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Quanzhou, Fujian, China (outside Philippine Area of Responsibility)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
