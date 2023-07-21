Hotel group kicks off 9th Virtus Awards noms to honor hospitalityâ€™s best

Hotel group kicks off 9th Virtus Awards noms to honor hospitality’s best

MANILA, Philippines — The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) on Thursday formally opened the nominations for the ninth edition of the Virtus Award, an honor given to outstanding hospitality groups, as a call to adapt to change despite being one of the sectors affected by the pandemic.

The event's media launch was organized by HSMA President Loleth So and other top association executives on July 20 in Pasig City, which several hotel sales and marketing managers attended.

Among the attendees during the event were SM Hotels and Conventions Executive Vice President Peggy Angeles, Conrad Manila Sales Director Ian Bencio David, who hosted the opening event, and The Bellevue Manila General Manager Marivic Recio, which was a Virtus Awardee in 2016.

This year's theme, "Beyond the Bottom Line," urges hospitality groups and people to be responsive to "shifting preferences" and flexible to future scenarios.

Member properties are invited to send in their entries starting on July 20 through the HSMA website under the following categories:

Outstanding Sales and Marketing Associate

Outstanding Sales and Marketing Manager

Outstanding Sales and Marketing Leader

Institutional Award for Most Outstanding Marketing Campaign of the Year.

Criteria for judging will be based on actual accomplishments, customer service orientation and business-specific knowledge, teamwork and interpersonal relationships, and commitment to continuing education.

The names of judges and specific percentages of each factor for judging were not disclosed, yet HSMA assured that a separate accounting firm would tabulate the results.

The deadline for entry submission is on September 29, while judging is scheduled on October 7. The awards ceremony will take place on November 9 at the City of Dreams Manila in Parañaque.

Virtus Awards chair Rose Libongco said they aim to recognize associates who have executed sales skills and captured their markets with remarkable results.

"Let us remember that success is not solely measured by financial achievements… but by the indelible marks we leave in the hearts of those we serve," Libongco said during the briefing.

"It [Virtus Award] is about building genuine connections, fostering trust and creating memories, and even friendships that last. It is building exceptional experiences to clients' requirements with solutions that deliver and delight," she added.

'Catalyst for inspiration, growth'

The Virtus Awards, which started in 2015, have become among the most sought honors in the Philippines' hospitality sector.

For Libongco, the award would spur the development of the sales and marketing teams and inspire them to create innovative promotions and projects.

The Virtus Awards chair also credited every tourist industry's operations team.

"We (company leaders) only introduce you to our clients; we introduce it to the general public. But ultimately, it's the hotel people, the operations, front desk, housekeeping, food and beverage (employees) who deliver your promises," she said.

The ninth Virtus Awards is co-presented by the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board and data technology company Isentia. — intern Bless Aubrey Ogerio