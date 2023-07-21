^

Headlines

Hotel group kicks off 9th Virtus Awards noms to honor hospitality’s best

Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 10:11am
Hotel group kicks off 9th Virtus Awards noms to honor hospitalityâ€™s best

MANILA, Philippines — The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) on Thursday formally opened the nominations for the ninth edition of the Virtus Award, an honor given to outstanding hospitality groups, as a call to adapt to change despite being one of the sectors affected by the pandemic.

The event's media launch was organized by HSMA President Loleth So and other top association executives on July 20 in Pasig City, which several hotel sales and marketing managers attended.

Among the attendees during the event were SM Hotels and Conventions Executive Vice President  Peggy Angeles, Conrad Manila Sales Director Ian Bencio David, who hosted the opening event, and The Bellevue Manila General Manager Marivic Recio, which was a Virtus Awardee in 2016.

This year's theme, "Beyond the Bottom Line," urges hospitality groups and people to be responsive to "shifting preferences" and flexible to future scenarios.
Member properties are invited to send in their entries starting on July 20 through the HSMA website under the following categories:

  • Outstanding Sales and Marketing Associate
  • Outstanding Sales and Marketing Manager
  • Outstanding Sales and Marketing Leader
  • Institutional Award for Most Outstanding Marketing Campaign of the Year.

Criteria for judging will be based on actual accomplishments, customer service orientation and business-specific knowledge, teamwork and interpersonal relationships, and commitment to continuing education.

The names of judges and specific percentages of each factor for judging were not disclosed, yet HSMA assured that a separate accounting firm would tabulate the results.

The deadline for entry submission is on September 29, while judging is scheduled on October 7. The awards ceremony will take place on November 9 at the City of Dreams Manila in Parañaque.

Virtus Awards chair Rose Libongco said they aim to recognize associates who have executed sales skills and captured their markets with remarkable results.

"Let us remember that success is not solely measured by financial achievements… but by the indelible marks we leave in the hearts of those we serve," Libongco said during the briefing.

"It [Virtus Award] is about building genuine connections, fostering trust and creating memories, and even friendships that last. It is building exceptional experiences to clients' requirements with solutions that deliver and delight," she added.

'Catalyst for inspiration, growth'

The Virtus Awards, which started in 2015, have become among the most sought honors in the Philippines' hospitality sector.

For Libongco, the award would spur the development of the sales and marketing teams and inspire them to create innovative promotions and projects.

The Virtus Awards chair also credited every tourist industry's operations team.

"We (company leaders) only introduce you to our clients; we introduce it to the general public. But ultimately, it's the hotel people, the operations, front desk, housekeeping, food and beverage (employees) who deliver your promises," she said.

The ninth Virtus Awards is co-presented by the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board and data technology company Isentia. — intern Bless Aubrey Ogerio

vuukle comment

TOURISM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s adviser on West Philippine Sea to address incursions, near-collisions

Marcos Jr.’s adviser on West Philippine Sea to address incursions, near-collisions

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
President Marcos wants more focus on handling the country’s problems with China in the West Philippine Sea, which is...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA approaches Philippines, may become Egay

LPA approaches Philippines, may become Egay

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The low-pressure area off the coast of Eastern Samar has been forecast to develop into a tropical cyclone last night or today...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rises four spots in 2023 passport ranking

Philippines rises four spots in 2023 passport ranking

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
The Philippine passport has climbed up by four spots in the third quarter of this year's Henley Passport Index, a global ranking...
Headlines
fbtw
&rsquo;75 percent of Pinoys want US-Philippines military partnership in West Philippine Sea&rsquo;

’75 percent of Pinoys want US-Philippines military partnership in West Philippine Sea’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 days ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has revealed that a rider question in the most recent Pulse Asia survey shows that Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
75% of Filipinos back closer US-PH military ties amid tensions in West Philippine Sea

75% of Filipinos back closer US-PH military ties amid tensions in West Philippine Sea

By Cristina Chi | 3 days ago
75% of Filipinos said they are in favor of “strengthening the military ties between the US and the Philippines amid...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SolGen: Marcos wants to stop dealing with ICC

SolGen: Marcos wants to stop dealing with ICC

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has agreed to end the Philippines’ engagement with the International Criminal Court after the tribunal...
Headlines
fbtw

Truthtellers: 37 years of making truth prevail

By Andrea Panaligan | 11 hours ago
“Truth Shall Prevail” has always been a daunting mission, if only because of its certainty.
Headlines
fbtw
DFA bares shorter time for processing of passports

DFA bares shorter time for processing of passports

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Beginning July 24, the turnaround time for the processing of passports in the National Capital Region will be reduced from...
Headlines
fbtw
Teodoro gives Rody benefit of the doubt on China

Teodoro gives Rody benefit of the doubt on China

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro believes that former president Rodrigo Duterte had the best interest of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with