^

Headlines

SC affirms dismissal of P1.05 billion Marcos ill-gotten wealth case

Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 5:42pm
SC affirms dismissal of P1.05 billion Marcos ill-gotten wealth case
n a 16-page SC decision promulgated on Jan. 17 but published only on Wednesday, the petition for certiorari filed by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) was dismissed, thus affirming the Aug. 24, 2012 resolution and Oct. 9, 2012 order of the Office of the Ombudsman.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the decision of the Sandiganbayan to junk a P1.052-billion civil forfeiture case against the family of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and their alleged associates due to lack of evidence.

The Supreme Court ruled that the anti-graft court "committed no reversible error in dismissing" the complaint for insufficient evidence in its September 2019 ruling. 

"While it may be true that petitioner had submitted numerous pieces of evidence, many were excluded because they were not disclosed during the discovery process and others were excluded for violating the Best Evidence Rule," the Supreme Court said in its decision.

Originally filed by the Presidential Commission on Good Government in 1987, the forfeiture case, docketed as Civil Case No. 0008, seeks to recover from former first lady Imelda Marcos, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and their alleged cronies Bienvenido Tantoco Sr., Bienvenido Tantoco Jr., estate of Gliceria Tantoco and Dominador Santiago, a total of P1.052 billion in alleged ill-gotten wealth, composed of P609.27 million in shares of stocks and P443.05 million in real properties.

The PCGG also sought P50 billion in moral damages and P1 billion in exemplary damages. The PCGG also sought to require the Marcoses and their co-defendants to pay temperate damages, nominal damages, and other expenses related to legal proceedings.

The lawsuit alleged that Santiago, the owner of Tourist Duty Free Shops Inc. (TDFS), used the company to secure favorable government deals for the Marcos spouses and their cronies. These deals included tax exemptions and operating franchises at international airports. The PCGG claimed that the Tantocos and Santiago acted as agents for the Marcos spouses, assisting in the unlawful acquisition of personal assets such as artwork, clothing, jewelry and real estate properties in New York.

Sandiganbayan affirmed its dismissal of the case in November 2019 after it found no merit in the PCGG's claims and most of the documents it submitted were photocopies with no proof of the original documents, which violated the Best Evidence Rule. 

The Supreme Court wrote: "While it is truly disappointing that nothing has come of this case despite the lapse of 36 years spent in litigation, the Court agrees with the Sandiganbayan that petitioner's evidence is insufficient to support the allegations of its Expended Complaint by a preponderance of evidence." — Cristina Chi

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New LPA to develop into TD Egay

New LPA to develop into TD Egay

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
The low-pressure area in Mindanao might develop into Tropical Depression Egay in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos admin 'disappointed' with ICC's decision, stresses minority position

Marcos admin 'disappointed' with ICC's decision, stresses minority position

By James Relativo | 21 hours ago
The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stood firm in its position, asserting that the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC junks appeal of Philippine gov&rsquo;t. What happens next?

ICC junks appeal of Philippine gov’t. What happens next?

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
The judges in the ICC appeals chamber decided against the appeal of the Philippine government to stop the investigation into...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC&rsquo;s probe on Philippines drug war to proceed

ICC’s probe on Philippines drug war to proceed

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The investigation into thousands of killings and human rights abuses allegedly committed during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Victims' families, groups hail ICC decision to proceed with 'drug war' probe

Victims' families, groups hail ICC decision to proceed with 'drug war' probe

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The kin of the EJK victims and their advocates said that they are ready to cooperate with the ICC as it pushes forward, with...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Coast Guard adds Filipino-built drone to aviation force

Coast Guard adds Filipino-built drone to aviation force

6 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard will soon operate a Filipino-built prototype vertical take-off and landing drone that it can...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to ask SC to reconsider ruling on postponed barangay, SK polls

Comelec to ask SC to reconsider ruling on postponed barangay, SK polls

7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has said that it will ask the Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling that struck down as unconstitutional...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-president Duterte 'shrugs off' ICC decision to resume probe into 'drug war'

Ex-president Duterte 'shrugs off' ICC decision to resume probe into 'drug war'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Harry Roque said former President Duterte has “shrugged off” the decision of the ICC judges, which clears the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyers, lawmakers to bring MIF to SC

Lawyers, lawmakers to bring MIF to SC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers and lawmakers belonging to the Makabayan bloc are preparing a case to declare...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with