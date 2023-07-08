PCG: Actions vs Beijing brought 'positive changes' in West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard clarified that while Beijing's behavior in the West Philippine Sea continues to be "concerning," positive changes have been noted in recent months — which they claim to be a result of Manila's transparency about the Asian giant's actions.

"I wanted to emphasize that our efforts to expose China's aggressive actions in recent months have resulted in some changes in the behavior of the Chinese Coast Guard, particularly in terms of how they shadow our PCG vessels," said Jay Tasrriela, PCG's spokesperon, in a tweet last Friday.

"Before we started being transparent about their actions, the CCG would closely shadow our vessels alongside, but now they trail behind them because they are concerned about being caught on camera engaged in their aggressive behaviors."

Tasrriela was referring to his earlier interview with ANC that came a few days after two Chinese ships aggressively shadowed and obstructed Philippine Coast Guard vessels on a resupply mission near Ayungin Shoal — an area within Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Ayungin is within the West Philippine Sea, an area thought to be rich in natural resources. China continues to assert its sovereign right within the area even after the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 invalidated Beijing's nine-dash line claim to the entire South China Sea, effectively siding with the Philippines.

"However, I made it clear that their behavior is still concerning when it comes to Ayungin Shoal. Unfortunately, my statements were misinterpreted and taken out of context," continued Tarriela.

"Additionally, it is important to mention that the Chinese continue to employ the Chinese Maritime Militia to swarm various maritime features in the West Philippine Sea."

The PCG says that it's essential for Manila to persist in exposing China's unlawful presence in order to compel the latter to cease occupying waters that rightly fall within the Philippine's EEZ as prescribed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral ruling.

While Philippine senators are clamoring to follow suit, progressive fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to pursue tougher and more relevant actions to counter said incursions.

Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jingping are known to be close allies and friends.