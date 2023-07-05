^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate hearing on cease-and-desist order on Gentle Hands orphanage

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committee on women, family relations and gender equality is holding on Wednesday a hearing into the cease order issued against Gentle Hands Inc. for alleged failure to meet minimum standards for resident facilities for children.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, panel chair and who filed a resolution for the Senate probe, will preside over the hearing.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development issued the cease-and-desist order on Gentle Hands in Quezon City after an unannounced inspection led by Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian. He said that the children at the center were in "imminent danger" because of overcrowding, poor sanitation and inadequate ventilation.  

GHI said the surprise transfer of the children to state-run facilities exposed some of them who were undergoing therapy to further trauma.

"While the safety and adequacy of living standards are important concerns, it is also important to determine whether or not the correct processes were followed in the removal of the children from a child care facility subject to a [cease-and-desist order], and whether or not these processes are informed by the 'best interests of the child' doctrine," Hontiveros' resolution reads.

The Commission on Human Rights said in May that interventions like the cease order on Gentle Hands should be implemented with minimal trauma to children.

Watch the Senate hearing from 10 a.m. on July 5, 2023

CHILDCARE

CHILDREN'S RIGHTS

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Marcos is &lsquo;inclined&rsquo; to lift public health emergency over COVID-19. What will that mean?

Marcos is ‘inclined’ to lift public health emergency over COVID-19. What will that mean?

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
Herbosa said they were just waiting for a formal order on the matter. 
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Vice Ganda did not pay P3 million for Awra's bail

Fact check: Vice Ganda did not pay P3 million for Awra's bail

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
A viral TikTok video incorrectly claimed that comedian Vice Ganda gave P3 million to facilitate the release of teen celebrity...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Coed sexually assaulted in UP Diliman campus

Coed sexually assaulted in UP Diliman campus

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
A female student of the University of the Philippines was sexually assaulted inside its Diliman campus in Quezon City over...
Headlines
fbtw
Cebu officials: Tourism campaign mess demolition job directed at DOT chief

Cebu officials: Tourism campaign mess demolition job directed at DOT chief

By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
A group of officials on Monday declared their “full and unwavering support” to the Department of Tourism and Tourism...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 emergency &lsquo;de facto&rsquo; lifted &ndash; DOH

COVID-19 emergency ‘de facto’ lifted – DOH

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
With the wearing of face masks now optional and COVID just like common respiratory diseases, the Department of Health said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagasa declares onset of El Ni&ntilde;o

Pagasa declares onset of El Niño

By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
A severe dry spell looms in the country with the onset of the El Niño phenomenon, the impact of which would be felt...
Headlines
fbtw
FDA to look into fake celeb drug endorsements

FDA to look into fake celeb drug endorsements

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health will instruct the Food and Drug Administration to probe the online proliferation of fake celebrity...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ to probe prosecutors who bungled major drug case

DOJ to probe prosecutors who bungled major drug case

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Following the Supreme Court acquittal of five Chinese and a Filipino believed to be part of a major drug ring, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
House to &lsquo;seek facts&rsquo; on tourism ad mess

House to ‘seek facts’ on tourism ad mess

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
After denouncing the Department of Tourism and its ad agency contractor over a tourism promotion video gaffe, Albay Rep. Joey...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to DOJ, NBI: Probe smuggling of agricultural crops

Marcos to DOJ, NBI: Probe smuggling of agricultural crops

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has directed concerned agencies to investigate the smuggling, hoarding and price fixing of onion...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with