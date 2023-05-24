CHR: Minimize trauma in investigations, interventions involving children

In this handout photo from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian leads a press briefing on May 24, 2021 on issues at the Golden Hands orphanage..

MANILA, Philippines — Government intervention in orphanages and other institutions for child care should be done with minimal disruption and trauma, the Commission on Human Rights reminded agencies on Wednesday after a center in Quezon City was ordered shuttered over alleged violations.

The commission also said it would monitor the case and the welfare of the children who were pulled out of the center.

The CHR noted that there had been reports on social media that "[Department of Social Welfare and Development] and police officers who came to retrieve the children the night of [May 22] were armed, causing distress among the children." The National Authority for Child Care has rejected the reports as "libelous and unacceptable" while the DSWD has stressed that the cease order against Gentle Hands Inc. is for the welfare of the children in its care.

"As the country’s independent national human rights institution, we underscore the importance of putting primacy on the best interest of children. While we affirm that the serious concerns raised must be acted upon expeditiously, we also stress that it must be dealt with in a manner that is conscious and sensitive to the needs of the children," the commission said.

The DSWD issued a cease-and-desist order against the orphanage for reported violations of the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination, including not having a social worker on duty when Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian and other officials visited.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Gatchalian said children at the orphanage were in "imminent danger" because of overcrowding, poor sanitation and inadequate ventilation. He also said he was concerned about fire safety at the center.

NACC also said that there had been at least three incidents involving children adopted through Gentle Hands, which it attributed to “poor preparation of the children—mentally, physically and emotionally.”

Gentle Hands executive director Charity Graff is quoted in a Rappler article saying pulling the children out of the orphanage was “reactivating trauma” that is being addressed through counseling and group therapy.

She also said that the incident will “create trauma in the children that possibly just had stress or anxiety upon admission.”

CHR noted that the cease-and-desist order will be on hold and that it was part of a dialogue between the DSWD and Green Hands but added it will monitor the case and the welfare of the chidlren as the orphanage goes through a review.

"The Commission reminds duty bearers, as well as child rights advocates, that it is crucial that we minimize the risk of further trauma, hurt, or harm to children when conducting investigative and intervention processes," it also said.

"It is only through supportive and encouraging means can we gather accurate and credible information from children, which are necessary in attaining justice. Likewise, approaching these cases with empathy greatly facilitates the success of recovery and support services," it also said.