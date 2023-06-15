^

CHR backs passage of ‘long overdue’ SOGIESC bill

June 15, 2023 | 5:26pm
CHR backs passage of âlong overdueâ SOGIESC bill
Under the SOGIE Equality Bill, "[promoting and encouraging] stigma on the basis of SOGIE in the media, in educational textbooks, and other medium" is considered a discriminatory practice and penalized. 
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Thursday threw its support behind the passage of the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression, or Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) Equality bill, saying a law against discrimination is long overdue.

The House Women and Gender Equality Committee has approved the consolidated bill combining various similar measures that seek to eradicate discrimination based on SOGIESC in May. 

This was after it held several hearings where evangelical groups opposing the bill and organizations supportive of the measure debated the merits of protecting Filipinos from gender-based discrimination, which was already raised during past Congresses.

"The approval of the newly-revised SOGIESC Equality Bill is a commendable step forward," the human rights body said. 

"We hope that this development will mark the beginning of unimpeded progress towards its eventual passage into law, demonstrating the legislative branch's commitment to safeguarding the fundamental rights of the LGBTQI community and rejecting all forms of discrimination against them,” it added.

The CHR emphasizes the urgent need to acknowledge the daily struggles faced by the LGBTQI community, ranging from small microaggressions to severe abuse, harassment, and violence. 

Without specific legislation protecting them against discrimination, these vulnerable sectors remain exposed to multiple forms of mistreatment, the CHR said.

“In observance of the Pride Month, we hope to see concrete and serious strides in advancing the plight of the LGBTQI sector through the swift progress of the equality bill,” it added.

The CHR also urged members of the Senate and the House of Representatives to see the bill to fruition and be willing to approach it “with an open mind.”

“Considering the 23-year pending state of the SOGIESC equality bill, the Commission underscores that its legislation is urgently needed and long overdue,” it added.

RELATED: No, the SOGIE bill won’t legalize necrophilia, pedophilia | SOGIE bill will not outlaw Bible-based beliefs on LGBTs  

The CHR also reminded lawmakers that the enactment of a SOGIESC law aligns with national and international obligations and human rights standards, including those prescribed in the 1987 Constitution, Republic Act No. 11313 (Safe Spaces Act), and the Yogyakarta Principles. 

By passing the SOGIESC Equality Act, these standards and statutes will gain enhanced meaning, guaranteeing Filipinos the right to be protected from discrimination on the basis of their SOGIESC, the CHR said.

A counterpart measure of the House’s SOGIESC bill has been stalled at the Senate after Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on February 8 moved to send the bill to the rules committee, which he chairs.

The rules committee has jurisdiction over the Senate calendar and the order of bills to be considered. — Cristina Chi

RELATED: Villanuevas in Congress move to delay SOGIE Equality Bill  

