^

Headlines

LRT, MRT lines resume operations after magnitude 6.2 earthquake; PNR still suspended

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 12:24pm
LRT, MRT lines resume operations after magnitude 6.2 earthquake; PNR still suspended
Passengers are seen riding the MRT-3 after the line's operations have been suspended due to the magnitude 6.2 earthquake, June 15, 2023
Released / DOTr-MRT-3

MANILA, Philippines — All major train lines across the National Capital Region halted operations this Thursday morning after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked various parts of Luzon for the purposes of safety inspections within the various railways systems.

State seismologists from Phivolcs earlier reported that the quake struck at around 10:19 a.m. four kilometers southwest of Calatagan, Batangas. Damage and aftershocks are currently being expected.

Among those that halted were the Light Rail Transit  Line 1 and 2, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) and the Philippine National Railways (PNR). The LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 lines have since resumed operations.

"No reported injuries among [MRT-3] passengers. Full systems check is ongoing and operations will resume as soon as our technical personnel verify we can safely do so," said MRT-3 officer-in-charge Jorjette Aquino in a statement.

"All trains with passengers on board were safely stabled at station platforms, as of 10:43AM."

 

 

All trains within the said line had earlier been told to stop at the nearest stations by the Command Center after the quake was felt at the North Ave. Station.

Aquino says that all passengers have been safely transported to the platforms and were advised regarding the temporary inspections to make way for a "mandatory systems check" within the MRT-3.

"We would like to thank all passengers for their understanding and cooperation which eventually lead to the resumption of the MRT-3's operations," continued Aquino in Filipino. Around 14 trains are currently running within the said revenue line.

A stop for safety was also put in place at the LRT-1 line at around 10:30 a.m. from the Baclaran to Roosevelt stations.

The LRT-2 and PNR lines have also issued similar statements regarding their ongoing safety inspections within their respective facilities to ensure the safety of all passengers and railway officials.

 

 

Intensity IV (moderately strong) was felt within Quezon City because of the said earthquake. Many of the above train lines pass through the aforementioned city.

NAIA runways, taxiways closed

Ninoy Aquino International Airport runways and taxiways were also closed for inspection following the seismic activity.

"The MIAA Ground Safety Units are now doing a cursory inspection to check any damage to the pavements.  This is a standard operating procedure to ensure safety of landing and take-off of aircraft," continued the DOTr.

"Meanwhile, departure and arrival operations inside the Terminals are unaffected by the inspection also being conducted by the Terminal Safety units of the Authority."

Authorities are currently seeking the understanding of the public for possible effects to flight schedules due to the runway closures.

EARTHQUAKE

LRT-1

LRT-2

MRT-3

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL RAILWAYS

PHIVOLCS

RAILWAYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
June 28 declared a regular holiday for Eid'l Adha

June 28 declared a regular holiday for Eid'l Adha

19 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation 258, which declared the feast a regular holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: 3rd COVID-19 booster available next week

DOH: 3rd COVID-19 booster available next week

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health will launch the third booster immunization drive for eligible populations on June 21 at the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
World Bank OKs $750 million loan for Philippines climate resilience

World Bank OKs $750 million loan for Philippines climate resilience

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The World Bank has approved a $750-million policy loan to support reforms that promote environmental protection and climate...
Headlines
fbtw
Rotating water interruptions loom in Metro

Rotating water interruptions loom in Metro

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Rotational water interruptions in Metro Manila and nearby provinces loom as the 50 cubic meters per second water allocation...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte, Tulfo lead Senate bets for 2025 polls &ndash; survey

Duterte, Tulfo lead Senate bets for 2025 polls – survey

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Pollster Social Weather Stations on Tuesday night confirmed that it conducted a commissioned aided survey on voting preferences...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP extends hours for weekend gun registration at Camp Crame

PNP extends hours for weekend gun registration at Camp Crame

1 hour ago
The extended hours are at the PNP Civil Security Group in Camp Crame in Quezon City are meant to help the government's campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos checks on Mayon evacuees

Marcos checks on Mayon evacuees

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos flew to Albay yesterday to personally check on the condition of thousands of residents displaced by the ongoing...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Despite drug scandals, PNP remains efficient&rsquo;

‘Despite drug scandals, PNP remains efficient’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Amid former president Rodrigo Duterte’s recent tirades against law enforcement, the Philippine National Police (PNP)...
Headlines
fbtw
Leyte court allows Kerwin Espinosa to post bail

Leyte court allows Kerwin Espinosa to post bail

By Miriam Desacada | 13 hours ago
Self-confessed drug trafficker Kerwin Espinosa has been allowed to post bail along with four others by a local court in Baybay,...
Headlines
fbtw

Aircraft problem delays Marcos visit to South Cotabato  

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
A technical issue on the Gulfstream G280 presidential jet delayed President Marcos’ flight to South Cotabato yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with