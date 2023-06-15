LRT, MRT lines resume operations after magnitude 6.2 earthquake; PNR still suspended

Passengers are seen riding the MRT-3 after the line's operations have been suspended due to the magnitude 6.2 earthquake, June 15, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — All major train lines across the National Capital Region halted operations this Thursday morning after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked various parts of Luzon for the purposes of safety inspections within the various railways systems.

State seismologists from Phivolcs earlier reported that the quake struck at around 10:19 a.m. four kilometers southwest of Calatagan, Batangas. Damage and aftershocks are currently being expected.

Among those that halted were the Light Rail Transit Line 1 and 2, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) and the Philippine National Railways (PNR). The LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 lines have since resumed operations.

"No reported injuries among [MRT-3] passengers. Full systems check is ongoing and operations will resume as soon as our technical personnel verify we can safely do so," said MRT-3 officer-in-charge Jorjette Aquino in a statement.

"All trains with passengers on board were safely stabled at station platforms, as of 10:43AM."

All trains within the said line had earlier been told to stop at the nearest stations by the Command Center after the quake was felt at the North Ave. Station.

Aquino says that all passengers have been safely transported to the platforms and were advised regarding the temporary inspections to make way for a "mandatory systems check" within the MRT-3.

"We would like to thank all passengers for their understanding and cooperation which eventually lead to the resumption of the MRT-3's operations," continued Aquino in Filipino. Around 14 trains are currently running within the said revenue line.

A stop for safety was also put in place at the LRT-1 line at around 10:30 a.m. from the Baclaran to Roosevelt stations.

The LRT-2 and PNR lines have also issued similar statements regarding their ongoing safety inspections within their respective facilities to ensure the safety of all passengers and railway officials.

Intensity IV (moderately strong) was felt within Quezon City because of the said earthquake. Many of the above train lines pass through the aforementioned city.

NAIA runways, taxiways closed

Ninoy Aquino International Airport runways and taxiways were also closed for inspection following the seismic activity.

"The MIAA Ground Safety Units are now doing a cursory inspection to check any damage to the pavements. This is a standard operating procedure to ensure safety of landing and take-off of aircraft," continued the DOTr.

"Meanwhile, departure and arrival operations inside the Terminals are unaffected by the inspection also being conducted by the Terminal Safety units of the Authority."

Authorities are currently seeking the understanding of the public for possible effects to flight schedules due to the runway closures.