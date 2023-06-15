Magnitude-6.2 quake shakes parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila

^

June 15, 2023 | 10:38am
A strong magnitude-6.2 tremor hit Batangas on Thursday, jolting parts of Luzon including Metro Manila, with state seismologists expecting damage and aftershocks.
MANILA, Philippines — A strong magnitude-6.2 tremor hit Batangas on Thursday, jolting parts of Luzon including Metro Manila, with state seismologists expecting damage and aftershocks.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but the three major train lines in Metro Manila have temporarily stopped operations due to the quake.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the epicenter of the quake that struck at 10:19 a.m. was four kilometers southwest of Calatagan, Batangas. It had a depth of 103 kilometers.

The agency added that the quake was tectonic in nature, meaning it was caused by the movement of the plates in the earth’s crust.

Moderately strong shaking was felt in Quezon City, Phivolcs reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

