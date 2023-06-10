Over 9,300 brought to evacuation centers amid Mayon Volcano unrest â€” NDRRMC

Over 9,300 brought to evacuation centers amid Mayon Volcano unrest — NDRRMC

The mandatory evacuation of residents from Barangay Maninila, for temporary relocation at Mauraro High School and Guinobatan Community College, Barangay Mauraro, Guinobatan, Albay, earlier last Friday, June 10, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 10,000 residents have already been evacuated in Albay procince as th Mayon Volcano continued to threaten the public with lava fountains and moderate-sized explosions whille under Alert Level 3.

The volcano exhibited multiple rockfall events and caused earthquakes in the last 24 hours with a visible crater glow (banaag), this after a state of calamity was declared upon the whole Albay province in Region 5.

"A total of 2,638 families or 9,314 persons were affected," according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Saturday.

"Of which, 2,638 families or 9,314 persons were served inside 21 [evacuation centers] and 0 families or 0 persons were served outside EC."

Among those under the state of calamity are 18 cities and/or municipalities in Albay, allowiing their provincial government to use quick response funds and control prices of basic goods.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development - V Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center, a total of P1.07 million worth of assistance had already been provided in the form of family food packs, tents, etc.

Entry into Mayon's six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone is still prohibitted at the moment alongside flying airccrafts near the volcano due to possible hazards.

State volcanologists from Phivolcs have already warned the public of possible rockfalls, landslides, avalanches, lava flows and fountaining, pyrocclastic density currents and moderate-sized explosions as Mayon exhibits intensified and magmatic unrest. — James Relativo