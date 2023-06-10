^

59 rockfall events, volcanic earthquake reported as Mayon 'crater glow' visible

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 10, 2023 | 1:15pm
59 rockfall events, volcanic earthquake reported as Mayon 'crater glow' visible
Photo of the Mayon Volcano crater at around 7:00 PM last Friday, 9 June 2023, exhibiting crater glow or "banaag" around its summit lava dome.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon Volcano continues to show intensified magmatic unrest in the form of multiple rockfall events and a volcanic earthquake in Albay province, while it is still under Alert Level 3.

The following were observed in the past 24 hours, according to the latest surveillance of state volcanologists from PAGASA on Saturday:

  • volcanic earthquake: 1
  • rockfall events: 59
  • crater glow: fair (naked eye)
  • sulfur diocide flux: 417 tonnes/day (June 9, 2023)
  • plume: moderate emission; general southeast dift
  • ground deformation: volcano edifice is inflated

Entry into the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone is still not permitted according to Phivolcs, this alongside flying any forms of aircrafts close to the volcano.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines earlier barred pilots from flying 10,000 feet from the surfaces of Mayon, Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes due to continued unrest that could possibly be hazardout to planes.

Among the possible hazards that could occur are the following:

  • rockfalls, landslides and avalanhes
  • ballistic fragments
  • lava flows and lava fountaining
  • pyroclastic density currents
  • moderate-sized explosions

Phivolcs on Thursday raised Alert Level 3 at the Mayon Volcano as it undergroes a localized magmatic eruption. 

Thousands of residents have already been evacuated as the whole province of Albay was placed under a state of calamity on Friday due to the threat of a "hazardous" eruption.

During a state of calamity, the provincial government is allowed to use quick response funds and control prices of basic goods.

Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
The government on Wednesday recognized the challenges that come with choosing to work overseas to provide for their families....
DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

2 days ago
On National Migrant Workers’ Day, the Department of Migrant Workers forged several partnerships – from the Department...
Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
The Philippines will enhance ties with countries hosting overseas Filipino workers, President Marcos vowed yesterday as he...
DFA: Kuwait can &lsquo;do more&rsquo; to protect Filipino migrant workers

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 days ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household worker try to escape from their...
Albay declares state of calamity due to threat of Mayon eruption
play

Albay declares state of calamity due to threat of Mayon eruption

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 hours ago
The province’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan declared a state of calamity a day after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
