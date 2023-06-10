59 rockfall events, volcanic earthquake reported as Mayon 'crater glow' visible

Photo of the Mayon Volcano crater at around 7:00 PM last Friday, 9 June 2023, exhibiting crater glow or "banaag" around its summit lava dome.

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon Volcano continues to show intensified magmatic unrest in the form of multiple rockfall events and a volcanic earthquake in Albay province, while it is still under Alert Level 3.

The following were observed in the past 24 hours, according to the latest surveillance of state volcanologists from PAGASA on Saturday:

volcanic earthquak e: 1

e: 1 rockfall events : 59

: 59 crater glow : fair (naked eye)

: fair (naked eye) sulfur diocide flux : 417 tonnes/day (June 9, 2023)

: 417 tonnes/day (June 9, 2023) plume : moderate emission; general southeast dift

: moderate emission; general southeast dift ground deformation: volcano edifice is inflated

Entry into the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone is still not permitted according to Phivolcs, this alongside flying any forms of aircrafts close to the volcano.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines earlier barred pilots from flying 10,000 feet from the surfaces of Mayon, Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes due to continued unrest that could possibly be hazardout to planes.

Among the possible hazards that could occur are the following:

rockfalls, landslides and avalanhes

ballistic fragments

lava flows and lava fountaining

pyroclastic density currents

moderate-sized explosions

LOOK: A new summit lava dome in the Mayon Volcano Crater emerges as its pre-existing one has been pushed out in increments that formed rockfall on the first week of June 2023. #MayonVolcano



1/2 pic.twitter.com/jeMXD0Y3Sq — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) June 10, 2023

Phivolcs on Thursday raised Alert Level 3 at the Mayon Volcano as it undergroes a localized magmatic eruption.

Thousands of residents have already been evacuated as the whole province of Albay was placed under a state of calamity on Friday due to the threat of a "hazardous" eruption.

During a state of calamity, the provincial government is allowed to use quick response funds and control prices of basic goods.