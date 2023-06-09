^

Headlines

'Human error': NAIA-3 flights affected by 37-minute power interruption

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 6:49pm
'Human error': NAIA-3 flights affected by 37-minute power interruption
Passengers wait for information about their flights at terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, Metro Manila on January 1, 2023. Thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on January 1 after a "loss of communication" at the country's busiest hub in Manila forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted.
AFP / Kevin Tristan Espiritu, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) apologized to passengers and various stakeholders on Friday after a brief power interruption, causing flight delays and long lines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport - Terminal 3.

This happened just a few months after two major power interruptions last New Year and Labor Day.

"Again we would like to apologize to all the passengers and stakeholders po here at terminal 3 today that was inconvenienced because of these brief power interrruption," said MIAA officer-in-charge Bryan Co in a press briefing Friday.

"What happened here was at 12:52 p.m., there was a power interruption... and the power was restored at around 1:29 p.m. So that's around a 37-minute brief interruption. But in between that time, the power generators at terminal 3 have already kicked in."

According to Co, the incident occured while MIAA and Meralco's MSERV were conducting a scheduled electrical audit that is part of the power service improvement being done after the May 1 incident.

While the generators kicked in at around 12:52 p.m., MIAA explained that those were only meant to energize the critical loads of NAIA terminal 3. 

However, airconditiong systems were not turned on immediately as it needed at least 30 minutes to reboot and repower. The same goes for the aviation systems and x-ray, which further contributed to the build up of passengers.

"We still don't have the numbers. But in terms of the flights, there were seven flights that were delayed. That seven is already a combination of departing and arriving flights," Co said.

"Siyempre 'yung mga arriving flights hindi na agad sila naka-dock because the boarding bridges were interrupted briefly until the generators were able to kick in. 'Yung iba delay of 20 minutes, 30 minutes."

What exactly happened?

MIAA said that the root cause of the problem was traced in the substation roadway 2, where one of the crew members inadvertedly left the "test cables" hanging. This caused a power shortage that affected the NAIA terminal 3 system.

When asked by the media if the problem was caused by human error, Co only responded with an affirmative.

"Again, we would like to apologize to all our passengers, the stakeholders that got affected," he said.

"Rest assured, we are looking into all the possible angles on how we can avoid any such recurrence as part of our comprehensive testing."

The incident did not lead to any flight cancellations. Passenger build up was said to have "disappeared" shortly after 2 p.m. MIAA explained that the problem occured during the off peak hours at terminal 3. The bulk of passengers are set to arrive from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight.

FLIGHTS

MANILA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

POWER INTERRUPTION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
The government on Wednesday recognized the challenges that come with choosing to work overseas to provide for their families....
Headlines
fbtw
DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

2 days ago
On National Migrant Workers’ Day, the Department of Migrant Workers forged several partnerships – from the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Kuwait can &lsquo;do more&rsquo; to protect Filipino migrant workers

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 days ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household worker try to escape from their...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The Philippines will enhance ties with countries hosting overseas Filipino workers, President Marcos vowed yesterday as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: Imee, not Speaker, persuaded me on Vice President run

Sara: Imee, not Speaker, persuaded me on Vice President run

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
It was Sen. Imee Marcos and not Speaker Martin Romualdez who persuaded her to run for the second highest office, Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272672
            [Title] => Albay declares state of calamity due to threat of Mayon eruption
            [Summary] => The province’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan declared a state of calamity a day after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alarm.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 15:58:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/mayon-volcano-2jpeg_2023-06-09_15-51-53_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272662
            [Title] => New bill, same problem: Lawmakers bat for more prison facilities to solve jail congestion
            [Summary] => According to the United Nations' Office of Drugs and Crime's handbook on strategies to reduce overcrowding in prisons, as "appealing" as it seems, the creation of new facilities to address cramped prisons is "generally ineffective."
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 15:01:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/24/bucor-elderly-inmates-rapid-test2020-06-1610-44-052022-07-0722-48-52_2023-05-24_18-34-5264_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272658
            [Title] => Coast Guard in coordination with Chinese Embassy over suspected rocket debris
            [Summary] => The Philippine Coast Guard said Friday it is coordinating with Beijing’s embassy in Manila over debris suspected to be from a Chinese rocket which was recovered in Morong, Bataan.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 14:09:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/optchinese-rocket-debris-bataanjpeg_2023-06-09_14-03-31_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272650
            [Title] => Residents within Mayon danger zone evacuated
            [Summary] => The provincial government is set to place Albay under a state of calamity, which will allow authorities to access quick access funds to provide assistance to affected residents.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 12:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/mayon-housejpeg_2023-06-09_12-47-59123_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272647
            [Title] => Immigration echoes INTERPOL's declaration of ‘global threat’ of human trafficking
            [Summary] => Echoing the international crime organization’s warning that the regional problem of trafficking has blown up to a global scale, BI Commissioner Norman Tansinco said the problem is “both severe and complex" that requires not just government action.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 12:19:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2019/05/01/gen3-immigration-passengers-bifbpage_2019-05-01_22-54-24520_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Albay declares state of calamity due to threat of Mayon eruption

Albay declares state of calamity due to threat of Mayon eruption

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The province’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan declared a state of calamity a day after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Headlines
fbtw
New bill, same problem: Lawmakers bat for more prison facilities to solve jail congestion

New bill, same problem: Lawmakers bat for more prison facilities to solve jail congestion

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
According to the United Nations' Office of Drugs and Crime's handbook on strategies to reduce overcrowding in prisons, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard in coordination with Chinese Embassy over suspected rocket debris

Coast Guard in coordination with Chinese Embassy over suspected rocket debris

6 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard said Friday it is coordinating with Beijing’s embassy in Manila over debris suspected to...
Headlines
fbtw
Residents within Mayon danger zone evacuated

Residents within Mayon danger zone evacuated

7 hours ago
The provincial government is set to place Albay under a state of calamity, which will allow authorities to access quick access...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration echoes INTERPOL's declaration of &lsquo;global threat&rsquo; of human trafficking

Immigration echoes INTERPOL's declaration of ‘global threat’ of human trafficking

7 hours ago
Echoing the international crime organization’s warning that the regional problem of trafficking has blown up to a global...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with