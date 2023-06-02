'Betty' leaves one person dead, 77K affected â€” NDRRMC

^

'Betty' leaves one person dead, 77K affected — NDRRMC

Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 11:04am
The paper milling building of Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) collapsed in Sta. Ana, Cagayan due to the wind brought upon by Typhoon Betty on May 29, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Betty (Mawar) left one person dead and over 77,000 individuals affected, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Friday.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC said the country’s second cyclone of the year has affected 77,801 people in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa and Western Visayas. 

One person was reported to be dead, and one individual was injured, it added.

Betty left minimal damage on the country’s agriculture and infrastructure.

According to the NDRRMC, the initial cost of damage to infrastructure was estimated at around P68,695. Meanwhile, the cost of damage to agriculture was initially pegged at P25,000.

“The effects were very minimal. Our preparations paid off,” Raffy Alejandro, NDRRMC spokesperson, told ABS-CBN News Channel. 

The government has provided assistance amounting to P9.74  million to residents affected by Betty.

Betty—which brought heavy rain and strong wind, and enhanced the southwest monsoon (habagat)—left the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday afternoon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

