PCG to hold joint drills with US, Japan coast guards off Bataan

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 10:24am
PCG to hold joint drills with US, Japan coast guards off Bataan
This handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702).
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard will conduct its first trilateral maritime exercise with its counterparts from the United States and Japan in June in drills meant to teach them to better work together in operations.

In a statement on Monday, the PCG said exercises will be conducted in waters off Mariveles in Bataan from June 1 to 7.

The coast guards will be holding communication and photo exercises, maneuvering drills, maritime law enforcement training, search and rescue operations, and passing exercises.

"The US Coast Guard and Japan Coast Guard have been assisting us in our human resource development program, particularly in law enforcement training,” Coast Guard Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan Jr. said.

“This is a good opportunity to thank and show them what our personnel learned from their programs.”

One of their exercises will simulate a situation with a vessel suspected to be involved in piracy, where participants will conduct a boarding inspection and a SAR operation.For the maritime exercises, the PCG will deploy BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702), BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), BRP Boracay (FPB-2401), as well as one of its 44-meter multi-role response vessels.

The US Coast Guard will send the 127-meter cutter USCGC Stratton (WMSL-752) — among the largest patrol craft in the US Coast Guard — while Japan’s Coast Guard will send the 150-meter patrol vessel JCG Akitsushima (PLH-32).

The exercises will also facilitate a special interest exchange for women in maritime law enforcement as well as another exchange program for other PCG experts’ professional development.

During President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s visit to the United States earlier this month, the chief executive and US President Joe Biden said they plan to work with countries that have a similar “commitment to international law and mutual respect.”

These “trilateral modes of cooperation” will be explored with countries such as Japan and Australia.

JAPAN COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

US COAST GUARD
