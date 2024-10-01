^

Entertainment

Marco Gumabao seeks Camarines Sur 4th district seat with Villafuerte clan

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 5:36pm
Marco Gumabao seeks Camarines Sur 4th district seat with Villafuerte clan
Actor Marco Gumabao
Marco Gumabao via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Marco Gumabao is taking a stab at politics as he filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for congressman in Camarines Sur's 4th district.

Marco filed his COC at the Commission of Elections' provincial office in Pili, Camarines Sur during the first day of COC filing nationwide.

Camarines Sur's 4th district seat is currently held by Arnulf Bryan Fuentebella, who also filed his COC for a third term.

Marco is part of the Team One CamSur unit of Camarines Sur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte, boyfriend of actress Yassi Pressman who accompanied the aspirant, under the National Unity Party.

Luigi for his part is running for the province's 2nd District congressional seat while his brother, the district's incumbent LRay Villafuerte, seeks the gubernatorial position.

RELATED: Enzo Pineda, Ion Perez, Rosmar Tan seek councilor positions

Another Villafuerte, Miguel, is seeking a second term as the Camarines Sur 5th District representative.

Marco's father Dennis Roldan was also an actor who served as a councilor and congressman of Quezon City's 3rd district, but in 2014 Dennis and two other persons were found guilty of a 2005 kidnapping and given a life sentence.

Recent rumors spread that Marco and fellow actor Cristine Reyes had split up after over a year together, but such talks were squashed when the couple celebrated Marco's 30th birthday together last August.

He is best known for starring in "Luv U," "Revirginized,""Ulan," "Los Bastardos," "Just A Stranger," "Para Sa Broken Hearted," "Martyr or Murderer," "Di Na Muli," "Minsan pa Nating Hagkan ang Nakaraan" and several episodes of "Ipaglaban Mo."

RELATED: ‘Someone like me’: Working class folks gunning for a Senate seat

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

CAMARINES SUR

ELECTIONS

MARCO GUMABAO
